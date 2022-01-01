Видео с текстом от AHAB

Napalm Records опубликовали официальное видео с текстом к новому треку AHAB Prof. Arronax’ descent into the vast oceans (feat. Chris Dark of Ultha), который будет включен в новую студийную работу The Coral Tombs, выходящую 13 января:
01 Prof. Arronax’ descent into the vast oceans (feat. Chris Dark of Ultha)
02 Colossus of the liquid graves
03 Mobilis in mobili
04 The sea as a desert
05 A coral tomb
06 Ægri somnia
07 The Mælstrom (feat. Greg Chandler of Esoteric)
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет