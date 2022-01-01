Arts
Новости
*

Ahab

*



10 ноя 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от AHAB

2 июн 2020 : 		 Видео с выступления AHAB

1 май 2020 : 		 Фрагмент нового концертного релиза AHAB

23 апр 2020 : 		 AHAB выпускают концертный альбом

26 фев 2019 : 		 Гитарист AHAB ищет вокалиста для сайд-проекта

17 июн 2018 : 		 Видео с выступления AHAB

24 июл 2015 : 		 Новое видео AHAB

20 июн 2015 : 		 Фрагмент кавер-версии ALAN PARSONS PROJECT от AHAB

13 июн 2015 : 		 Превью новой песни AHAB

5 июн 2015 : 		 AHAB о сходстве обложек с GIANT SQUID: «Мы не в курсе, что это за группа»

3 июн 2015 : 		 Превью новой песни AHAB

29 май 2015 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома AHAB

16 май 2015 : 		 Новый альбом AHAB выйдет в августе

20 янв 2015 : 		 AHAB о записи нового альбома

21 окт 2014 : 		 AHAB начнут запись в апреле

21 янв 2014 : 		 Виниловая версия "The Giant" AHAB выйдет в марте

20 янв 2013 : 		 AHAB подтвердили выступление в России

28 апр 2012 : 		 Новая песня AHAB

11 апр 2012 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома AHAB

11 мар 2012 : 		 Обложка нового альбома AHAB

16 ноя 2011 : 		 AHAB работают над новым материалом

8 июн 2009 : 		 Доступны семплы с нового альбома AHAB

27 май 2009 : 		 Обложка нового альбома AHAB

29 апр 2009 : 		 Объявлена дата выхода нового альбома AHAB

31 мар 2009 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома AHAB

25 мар 2009 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома AHAB
10 ноя 2022

Видео с текстом от AHAB



zoom
Napalm Records опубликовали официальное видео с текстом к новому треку AHAB Prof. Arronax’ descent into the vast oceans (feat. Chris Dark of Ultha), который будет включен в новую студийную работу The Coral Tombs, выходящую 13 января:

01 Prof. Arronax’ descent into the vast oceans (feat. Chris Dark of Ultha)
02 Colossus of the liquid graves
03 Mobilis in mobili
04 The sea as a desert
05 A coral tomb
06 Ægri somnia
07 The Mælstrom (feat. Greg Chandler of Esoteric)




просмотров: 283

