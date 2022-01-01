10 ноя 2022



Видео с текстом от AHAB



Napalm Records опубликовали официальное видео с текстом к новому треку AHAB Prof. Arronax’ descent into the vast oceans (feat. Chris Dark of Ultha), который будет включен в новую студийную работу The Coral Tombs, выходящую 13 января:



01 Prof. Arronax’ descent into the vast oceans (feat. Chris Dark of Ultha)

02 Colossus of the liquid graves

03 Mobilis in mobili

04 The sea as a desert

05 A coral tomb

06 Ægri somnia

07 The Mælstrom (feat. Greg Chandler of Esoteric) http://www.ahab-doom.de







+0 -0



просмотров: 283

