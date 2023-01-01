Ride to Hell, новое видео ANGUS McSIX, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома "Sword of Power", выход которого состоялся седьмого апреля на Napalm Records:
Master of the Universe
Sixcalibur
Laser-Shooting Dinosaur
Amazons of Caledonia
Ride to Hell
Starlord of the Sixtus Stellar System
The Vision in the Fires (Intro)
Eternal Warrior
The Key to Eternity
In a Past Reality
Fireflies of Doom
Just a Fool Will Play Tricks on Angus McSix (Bonus Track)
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет