Новое видео ANGUS McSIX



Ride to Hell, новое видео ANGUS McSIX, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома "Sword of Power", выход которого состоялся седьмого апреля на Napalm Records:



Master of the Universe

Sixcalibur

Laser-Shooting Dinosaur

Amazons of Caledonia

Ride to Hell

Starlord of the Sixtus Stellar System

The Vision in the Fires (Intro)

Eternal Warrior

The Key to Eternity

In a Past Reality

Fireflies of Doom

Just a Fool Will Play Tricks on Angus McSix (Bonus Track)







