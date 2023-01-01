Arts
Новости
Новое видео ANGUS McSIX



Ride to Hell, новое видео ANGUS McSIX, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома "Sword of Power", выход которого состоялся седьмого апреля на Napalm Records:

Master of the Universe
Sixcalibur
Laser-Shooting Dinosaur
Amazons of Caledonia
Ride to Hell
Starlord of the Sixtus Stellar System
The Vision in the Fires (Intro)
Eternal Warrior
The Key to Eternity
In a Past Reality
Fireflies of Doom
Just a Fool Will Play Tricks on Angus McSix (Bonus Track)




просмотров: 78

