Новости
*DIRKSCHNEIDER исполняет ACCEPT 42
*DAVID ELLEFSON: «Для Dave'a история с METALLICA дала MEGADET... 39
*JEFF YOUNG: «Что это рыжее себе вообще позволяет7» 38
*Гитарист ASKING ALEXANDRIA: «Ню-металл - лучшее время для ме... 34
*Вокалист IN FLAMES выбрал ALICE IN CHAINS 26
*Бокс-сет BLACK SABBATH выйдет летом 22
*OZZY OSBOURNE не поедет в Power Trip 17
*Вокалист CRADLE OF FILTH о той самой футболке: «Такое бы не ... 15
*DARK ANGEL полны надежды 15
*TARJA TURUNEN и MARKO HIETALA вспомнили прошлое 14
Ancestral Blood

сегодня

Видео с текстом от ANCESTRAL BLOOD



ANCESTRAL BLOOD опубликовали официальное видео с текстом к новому треку ‘Forgotten Myths & Legends’, который взят из альбома “Forgotten Myths And Legends, Ch.1”, выходящего 21 июля на Wormholedeath:

01 Forged in the Fires of Hephaestos
02 Forgotten Myths and Legends
03 Sky Fortress of Wizardry
04 Crystallized Within the Caverns of Time
05 Through the Enchanted Forest of Illusions
06 Awaiting Where Calm Winds Blow at Nightfall
07 The Cronos Stone
08 Lost on a Boundless Journey (Voyage)
09 Sparks of Light Atop Towers Deserted for Ages




Сообщений нет

просмотров: 95

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
