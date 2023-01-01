сегодня



Видео с текстом от ANCESTRAL BLOOD



ANCESTRAL BLOOD опубликовали официальное видео с текстом к новому треку ‘Forgotten Myths & Legends’, который взят из альбома “Forgotten Myths And Legends, Ch.1”, выходящего 21 июля на Wormholedeath:



01 Forged in the Fires of Hephaestos

02 Forgotten Myths and Legends

03 Sky Fortress of Wizardry

04 Crystallized Within the Caverns of Time

05 Through the Enchanted Forest of Illusions

06 Awaiting Where Calm Winds Blow at Nightfall

07 The Cronos Stone

08 Lost on a Boundless Journey (Voyage)

09 Sparks of Light Atop Towers Deserted for Ages







