Видео с текстом от ANCESTRAL BLOOD

ANCESTRAL BLOOD опубликовали официальное видео с текстом к новому треку Sky Fortress of Wizardry’, который взят из альбома “Forgotten Myths And Legends, Ch.1”, выпущенного 21 июля на Wormholedeath:
01 Forged in the Fires of Hephaestos
02 Forgotten Myths and Legends
03 Sky Fortress of Wizardry
04 Crystallized Within the Caverns of Time
05 Through the Enchanted Forest of Illusions
06 Awaiting Where Calm Winds Blow at Nightfall
07 The Cronos Stone
08 Lost on a Boundless Journey (Voyage)
09 Sparks of Light Atop Towers Deserted for Ages
