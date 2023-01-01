Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*CHRIS POLAND: «Кто думал, что Peace Sells... But Who's ... 42
*Немецкой BIG 4 быть! 42
*Вокалистка ARCH ENEMY: «Я активистка, а уже затем музыкант» 39
*DAVE MUSTAINE считает свой период в METALLICA замечательным 33
*Барабанщик IRON MAIDEN перенес инсульт 28
*BRIAN MAY: «Нам необходимо серьезно изменить философию отнош... 21
*Обновленное видео DISMEMBER 16
*Был ли сексуальный образ вокалистки поводом для привлечения ... 16
*Лидер MEGADETH о секрете успеха в трэше 15
*CHAD GRAY: «James научил меня сосать и это очень мне помогло... 14
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*CHRIS POLAND: «Кто думал, что Peace Sells... But Who's ... 42
*Немецкой BIG 4 быть! 42
*Вокалистка ARCH ENEMY: «Я активистка, а уже затем музыкант» 39
*DAVE MUSTAINE считает свой период в METALLICA замечательным 33
*Барабанщик IRON MAIDEN перенес инсульт 28
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Ancestral Blood

*
| - |

|||| сегодня

Видео с текстом от ANCESTRAL BLOOD



zoom
ANCESTRAL BLOOD опубликовали официальное видео с текстом к новому треку Sky Fortress of Wizardry’, который взят из альбома “Forgotten Myths And Legends, Ch.1”, выпущенного 21 июля на Wormholedeath:

01 Forged in the Fires of Hephaestos
02 Forgotten Myths and Legends
03 Sky Fortress of Wizardry
04 Crystallized Within the Caverns of Time
05 Through the Enchanted Forest of Illusions
06 Awaiting Where Calm Winds Blow at Nightfall
07 The Cronos Stone
08 Lost on a Boundless Journey (Voyage)
09 Sparks of Light Atop Towers Deserted for Ages




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 52

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом