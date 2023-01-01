сегодня



Концертное видео ENTHEOS



"Absolute Zero", новое концертное видео группы ENTHEOS, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома "Time Will Take Us All", выход которого состоялся третьего марта на Metal Blade Records в следующих вариантах:



-Digital / Streaming

-CD Jewelcase

-Vinyl - Dark Gray & White Marble (US exclusive)

-Vinyl - Clear with Gold Metallic & Black Marble (US exclusive)

-Vinyl - Red / Gold Melt (A Side B side) (EU exclusive)



Трек-лист:



“Absolute Zero”

“In Purgatory”

“The Interior Wilderness”

“Oblivion”

“I Am The Void”

“Darkest Day”

“Clarity In Waves”

“The Sinking Sun”

“Time Will Take Us All”







просмотров: 81

