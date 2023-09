Бокс-сет NEKTAR выйдет осенью

- NEKTAR



NEKTAR 50- "Remember The Future" 24 - 4 D Blu-ray.



-:



CD1 (Remember The Future Remaster)

Remember The Future Part One

Remember The Future Part Two

Let It Grow (Live Erbach, Germany April 1973) (Bonus Track)





CD2 (Remember The Future Stereo Mix)

Remember The Future Part One

Remember The Future Part Two

Lonely Roads (German Promo Single Version) (Bonus Track)

Let It Grow (German Promo Single Version) (Bonus Track)





CD3 (Live At Stadhalle, Munster, Germany January 28, 1974 Previously Unreleased)

King Of Twilight

Desolation Valley

A Day In The Life Of A Preacher

Cast Your Fate





CD4 (Live At Stadhalle, Munster, Germany January 28, 1974 Previously Unreleased)

Odyssee

Thats Life

Fidgety Queen

Rons On

Show Me The Way

Little Boy

Need Love

Smile / Lonely Roads

Let It Grow





Blu-ray

Remember The Future

96 kHz / 24-bit 5.1 Surround Sound mix / stereo remix / original stereo mix / 1973 Quad mix

Remember the Future Part One

Remember the Future Part Two





Visual content

Remember The Future (promotional film 1973)

Wings (BBC TV Old Grey Whistle Test 10th July 1973)

Desolation Valley / Waves (BBC TV Old Grey Whistle Test October 23, 1973)







