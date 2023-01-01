Выходит трибьют NARNIA

В конце октября на En Hakkore Records состоится релиз трибьют-релиза группе NARNIA.
Трек-лист:
Renatinho Stauros – "Desert Land"
Delohim - "Sail Around The World"
Dynasty Of Metal – "Long Live The King"
Allos – "The Witch And The Lion"
Sunroad - S"helter Through The Pain"
Angura – "Living Water"
Rota de Escape - "Break The Chains"
IronLand - "This Is My Life"
Proyecto Aslan - "The Countdown Has Begun"
Boanerges - "When The Stars Are Falling"
Azorrague & Friends - "Back From Hell"
YeanPierre Caipo – "Hymn To The North"
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет