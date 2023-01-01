Arts
Новости
Narnia

21 сен 2023 : 		 Выходит трибьют NARNIA

13 фев 2023 : 		 Новая песня NARNIA

23 дек 2022 : 		 Новый альбом NARNIA выйдет весной

10 июл 2019 : 		 Новое видео NARNIA

3 июн 2019 : 		 Новое видео NARNIA

9 авг 2017 : 		 Новое видео NARNIA

14 июл 2017 : 		 Новое видео NARNIA

9 июн 2017 : 		 Новое видео NARNIA

17 сен 2016 : 		 Новое видео NARNIA

19 авг 2016 : 		 Новое видео NARNIA

4 июн 2016 : 		 Новое видео NARNIA

31 янв 2014 : 		 NARNIA возвращаются!

5 май 2010 : 		 Гитарист NARNIA записал песню с MASTERPLAN

16 апр 2010 : 		 NARNIA прекращают существование

27 июн 2009 : 		 Новая песня от NARNIA

20 май 2009 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома NARNIA

6 апр 2009 : 		 NARNIA заканчивают работу над альбомом

14 мар 2009 : 		 NARNIA: вести из студии

25 фев 2009 : 		 NARNIA: новый альбом "Course Of A Generation" выйдет в июле

30 май 2008 : 		 NARNIA всё ещё ищут вокалиста

15 май 2008 : 		 NARNIA ищут вокалиста

17 ноя 2007 : 		 NARNIA сочиняют новый материал

2 авг 2007 : 		 Гитарист NARNIA выпускает сольный альбом

24 дек 2005 : 		 NARNIA: новый альбом в марте

23 окт 2005 : 		 NARNIA объявили название нового альбома

17 авг 2005 : 		 NARNIA: уход клавишника не повлиял на новый альбом
Выходит трибьют NARNIA



В конце октября на En Hakkore Records состоится релиз трибьют-релиза группе NARNIA.

Трек-лист:

Renatinho Stauros – "Desert Land" 
Delohim - "Sail Around The World" 
Dynasty Of Metal – "Long Live The King" 
Allos – "The Witch And The Lion" 
Sunroad - S"helter Through The Pain" 
Angura – "Living Water" 
Rota de Escape - "Break The Chains" 
IronLand - "This Is My Life" 
Proyecto Aslan - "The Countdown Has Begun" 
Boanerges - "When The Stars Are Falling" 
Azorrague & Friends - "Back From Hell" 
YeanPierre Caipo – "Hymn To The North"

NARNIA - Bands From Latin America Launch Epic Tribute To Swedish Group




