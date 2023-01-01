сегодня



Выходит трибьют NARNIA



В конце октября на En Hakkore Records состоится релиз трибьют-релиза группе NARNIA.



Трек-лист:



Renatinho Stauros – "Desert Land"

Delohim - "Sail Around The World"

Dynasty Of Metal – "Long Live The King"

Allos – "The Witch And The Lion"

Sunroad - S"helter Through The Pain"

Angura – "Living Water"

Rota de Escape - "Break The Chains"

IronLand - "This Is My Life"

Proyecto Aslan - "The Countdown Has Begun"

Boanerges - "When The Stars Are Falling"

Azorrague & Friends - "Back From Hell"

YeanPierre Caipo – "Hymn To The North"







