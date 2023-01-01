сегодня



Новое видео BLUTGOTT



‘King Of The Killing Zone (Debauchery Version)’, новое видео BLUTGOTT, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбом "Dragongods":



CD 1 – Dragongods (Feat. Debauchery)



Devourer Of Worlds

Dragongods

Horrors Of War

Torture Pit

Butcherman

King Of The Killing Zone

Blutgott Warmachine

Wargrinder

Armies Of Immortals

The Horror Of The Forest

All songs from CD 1 will also be available on vinyl!



CD 2 – Drachenkult (Feat. Balgeroth)



Drachen in der Todeszone

Drachenstahl und Feuer

Bal-Geroth

Der Schrecken der Schlacht

Blutgott Kriegsmaschine

Der Schrecken des Waldes

Heilige Drachen

Legionen des Drachengottes

Manatar

Ausgeschlachtet



CD 3 – The Horror Of The Forest (Feat. Blood God)



Dragongods

The Horror Of The Forest

Wargrinder

King Of The Killing Zone

Blood God Warmachine

Armies Of Immortals

Horrors Of War

Torture Pit

Butcherman

Devourer Of Worlds https://www.blutgott.com/







