Новости
*SHARON OSBOURNE больше не хочет OZZY 39
*David встретил Sarah 31
*MICHAEL SCHENKER о том, почему он отклонил предложение OZZY ... 28
*KERRY KING о сольном материале: «Это продолжение SLAYER» 21
*Умер Джеймс Коттак 20
*Фронтмен SAXON: «Я считаю, что сейчас наблюдается массовое в... 19
*ACCEPT нашли «мага струн» 18
*Почему RITCHIE BLACKMORE уволил Ронни Джеймса Дио из RAINBOW 18
*Новое видео ANDRY 17
*KIKO LOUREIRO предлагал вернуть MARTY FRIEDMAN'a в MEGADETH 17
O <- TOP5 <-
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Blutgott

*
| - |

|||| 17 янв 2024

Новое видео BLUTGOTT



zoom
Der Schrecken der Schlacht, новое видео BLUTGOTT, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбом "Drachenkult ":

CD 1 – Dragongods (Feat. Debauchery)

Devourer Of Worlds
Dragongods
Horrors Of War
Torture Pit
Butcherman
King Of The Killing Zone
Blutgott Warmachine
Wargrinder
Armies Of Immortals
The Horror Of The Forest
All songs from CD 1 will also be available on vinyl!

CD 2 – Drachenkult (Feat. Balgeroth)

Drachen in der Todeszone
Drachenstahl und Feuer
Bal-Geroth
Der Schrecken der Schlacht
Blutgott Kriegsmaschine
Der Schrecken des Waldes
Heilige Drachen
Legionen des Drachengottes
Manatar
Ausgeschlachtet

CD 3 – The Horror Of The Forest (Feat. Blood God)

Dragongods
The Horror Of The Forest
Wargrinder
King Of The Killing Zone
Blood God Warmachine
Armies Of Immortals
Horrors Of War
Torture Pit
Butcherman
Devourer Of Worlds




1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
