Der Schrecken der Schlacht, новое видео BLUTGOTT, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из альбом "Drachenkult ":
CD 1 – Dragongods (Feat. Debauchery)
Devourer Of Worlds
Dragongods
Horrors Of War
Torture Pit
Butcherman
King Of The Killing Zone
Blutgott Warmachine
Wargrinder
Armies Of Immortals
The Horror Of The Forest
All songs from CD 1 will also be available on vinyl!
CD 2 – Drachenkult (Feat. Balgeroth)
Drachen in der Todeszone
Drachenstahl und Feuer
Bal-Geroth
Der Schrecken der Schlacht
Blutgott Kriegsmaschine
Der Schrecken des Waldes
Heilige Drachen
Legionen des Drachengottes
Manatar
Ausgeschlachtet
CD 3 – The Horror Of The Forest (Feat. Blood God)
Dragongods
The Horror Of The Forest
Wargrinder
King Of The Killing Zone
Blood God Warmachine
Armies Of Immortals
Horrors Of War
Torture Pit
Butcherman
Devourer Of Worlds
