Новости
Новая песня NILE
Вокалист DEF LEPPARD о Тейлор Свифт: «Это явление — фактичес...
Басист IRON MAIDEN: «Blaze помог группе выжить»
Собирается ли DAN SPITZ в ANTHRAX?
Вокалист AS I LAY DYING считает "Ride The Lightning" METALLI...
DJ SLIPKNOT немного угорел
Лидер ANNIHILATOR о том, как не попал в METALLICA
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN показал Феррари
GALDER покидает DIMMU BORGIR
Новое видео BRYAN ADAMS
TOP5
*

Theigns & Thralls

*
Страна
United KingdomВеликобритания
| - |

сегодня

Новая песня THEIGNS & THRALLS



zoom
The Harrowing, новая песня THEIGNS & THRALLS, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома “The Keep & The Spire”, релиз которого намечен на 20 сентября на Rockshots Records:

CD:

The Battle of Maldon Suite
1. Overture
2. A Single Beam
3. Fight And Lay Your Bones
4. The Battle of Maldon
5. Aftermath
6. Pagan Song
7. The Harrowing
8. The Seeker
9. Now My Life Is Done
10. The Grape And The Grain
11. Interrogativa Cantilena
12. The Mermaid Tavern

Vinyl:

Side 1
The Battle of Maldon Suite
1. Overture
2. A Single Beam
3. Fight And Lay Your Bones
4. The Battle of Maldon
5. Aftermath
6. Pagan Song

Side 2
7. The Harrowing
8. The Seeker
9. Now My Life Is Done
10. The Grape And The Grain
11. Interrogativa Cantilena
12. The Mermaid Tavern




просмотров: 85

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
