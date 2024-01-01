сегодня



Новая песня THEIGNS & THRALLS



The Harrowing, новая песня THEIGNS & THRALLS, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома “The Keep & The Spire”, релиз которого намечен на 20 сентября на Rockshots Records:



CD:



The Battle of Maldon Suite

1. Overture

2. A Single Beam

3. Fight And Lay Your Bones

4. The Battle of Maldon

5. Aftermath

6. Pagan Song

7. The Harrowing

8. The Seeker

9. Now My Life Is Done

10. The Grape And The Grain

11. Interrogativa Cantilena

12. The Mermaid Tavern



Vinyl:



Side 1

The Battle of Maldon Suite

1. Overture

2. A Single Beam

3. Fight And Lay Your Bones

4. The Battle of Maldon

5. Aftermath

6. Pagan Song

Side 2

7. The Harrowing

8. The Seeker

9. Now My Life Is Done

10. The Grape And The Grain

11. Interrogativa Cantilena

12. The Mermaid Tavern







