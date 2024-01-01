Arts
Новости
24 ноя 2024 : 		 Концертное видео RIVERSIDE

23 янв 2023 : 		 Новый альбом RIVERSIDE доступен для прослушивания

12 янв 2023 : 		 Новое видео RIVERSIDE

29 ноя 2022 : 		 Новое видео RIVERSIDE

13 ноя 2022 : 		 Новое видео RIVERSIDE

23 июн 2022 : 		 RIVERSIDE приступили к записи

28 окт 2021 : 		 Новое видео RIVERSIDE

24 фев 2021 : 		 Концертное видео RIVERSIDE

15 дек 2020 : 		 Концертное видео RIVERSIDE

18 сен 2020 : 		 Концертное видео RIVERSIDE

6 фев 2020 : 		 Перемены в RIVERSIDE

2 дек 2019 : 		 Новое видео RIVERSIDE

8 ноя 2019 : 		 Новое видео RIVERSIDE

28 июл 2018 : 		 Новая песня RIVERSIDE

18 июл 2018 : 		 Детали нового альбома RIVERSIDE

31 май 2018 : 		 Новый альбом RIVERSIDE выйдет в сентябре

24 окт 2016 : 		 Новое видео RIVERSIDE

30 сен 2016 : 		 Новая песня RIVERSIDE

27 сен 2016 : 		 RIVERSIDE продолжат как трио

12 авг 2016 : 		 Новый релиз RIVERSIDE выйдет осенью

8 мар 2016 : 		 Причина смерти гитариста RIVERSIDE

22 фев 2016 : 		 Умер гитарист RIVERSIDE

12 фев 2016 : 		 Видео с текстом от RIVERSIDE

8 сен 2015 : 		 Новое видео RIVERSIDE

29 авг 2015 : 		 Тизер нового альбома RIVERSIDE

8 авг 2015 : 		 Тизер нового альбома RIVERSIDE
Концертное видео RIVERSIDE



zoom
RIVERSIDE 24 января на InsideOut Music выпустят новый концертный релиз, Live ID.. запись которого проходила первого июня в COS Torwar, Warsaw. Фрагмент из этого релиза, “Landmine Blast”, доступен ниже:

CD1
“#Addicted”
“Panic Room”
“Landmine Blast”
“Big Tech Brother”
“Lost”
“Left Out”

CD2
“Post-Truth”
“The Place Where I Belong”
“Egoist Hedonist”
“Friend Or Foe?”
“Self-Aware”
“Conceiving You”

Blu-ray
“#Addicted”
“Panic Room”
“Landmine Blast”
“Big Tech Brother”
“Lost”
“Left Out”
“Post-Truth”
“The Place Where I Belong”
“Egoist Hedonist”
“Friend Or Foe?”
“Self-Aware”
“Conceiving You”
Behind the scenes documentary

Live ID. will also be available as Gatefold 3LP on 180g vinyl with 8page LP-Booklet in the following variants:
- Gatefold black 3LP / Unlimited
- Gatefold lilac 3LP / Limited to 400x copies, available from JPC & Burning Shed
- Gatefold blue 3LP / Limited to 500x copies, available from insideoutshop.de & various other retailers

Side A
“#Addicted”
“Panic Room”
“Landmine Blast”

Side B
“Big Tech Brother”
“Lost”

Side C
“Left Out”
“Post-Truth”

Side D
“The Place Where I Belong”

Side E
“Egoist Hedonist”
“Friend Or Foe?”

Side F
“Self-Aware”
“Conceiving You”

RIVERSIDE Announce Live Release Chronicling ID. Entity Tour;






1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
