Концертное видео RIVERSIDE

CD2
“Post-Truth”
“The Place Where I Belong”
“Egoist Hedonist”
“Friend Or Foe?”
“Self-Aware”
“Conceiving You”
Blu-ray
“#Addicted”
“Panic Room”
“Landmine Blast”
“Big Tech Brother”
“Lost”
“Left Out”
“Post-Truth”
“The Place Where I Belong”
“Egoist Hedonist”
“Friend Or Foe?”
“Self-Aware”
“Conceiving You”
Behind the scenes documentary
Live ID. will also be available as Gatefold 3LP on 180g vinyl with 8page LP-Booklet in the following variants:
- Gatefold black 3LP / Unlimited
- Gatefold lilac 3LP / Limited to 400x copies, available from JPC & Burning Shed
- Gatefold blue 3LP / Limited to 500x copies, available from insideoutshop.de & various other retailers
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет