сегодня



Концертное видео RIVERSIDE



RIVERSIDE 24 января на InsideOut Music выпустили новый концертный релиз, Live ID.. запись которого проходила первого июня в COS Torwar, Warsaw. Фрагмент из этого релиза, “Post-Truth”, доступен ниже:



CD1

“#Addicted”

“Panic Room”

“Landmine Blast”

“Big Tech Brother”

“Lost”

“Left Out”



CD2

“Post-Truth”

“The Place Where I Belong”

“Egoist Hedonist”

“Friend Or Foe?”

“Self-Aware”

“Conceiving You”



Blu-ray

“#Addicted”

“Panic Room”

“Landmine Blast”

“Big Tech Brother”

“Lost”

“Left Out”

“Post-Truth”

“The Place Where I Belong”

“Egoist Hedonist”

“Friend Or Foe?”

“Self-Aware”

“Conceiving You”

Behind the scenes documentary



Live ID. will also be available as Gatefold 3LP on 180g vinyl with 8page LP-Booklet in the following variants:

- Gatefold black 3LP / Unlimited

- Gatefold lilac 3LP / Limited to 400x copies, available from JPC & Burning Shed

- Gatefold blue 3LP / Limited to 500x copies, available from insideoutshop.de & various other retailers



Side A

“#Addicted”

“Panic Room”

“Landmine Blast”



Side B

“Big Tech Brother”

“Lost”



Side C

“Left Out”

“Post-Truth”



Side D

“The Place Where I Belong”



Side E

“Egoist Hedonist”

“Friend Or Foe?”



Side F

“Self-Aware”

“Conceiving You” http://www.riversideband.pl/







+0 -0



просмотров: 98

