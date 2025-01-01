Arts
Новости
7 янв 2025 : 		 Видео полного выступления DREAM EVIL

19 сен 2024 : 		 Видео полного выступления DREAM EVIL

15 июл 2024 : 		 Новое видео DREAM EVIL

27 июн 2024 : 		 Новое видео DREAM EVIL

31 май 2024 : 		 Новое видео DREAM EVIL

14 янв 2021 : 		 FREDRIK NORDSTRÖM о новом DREAM EVIL

19 сен 2018 : 		 Дебютный альбом DREAM EVIL выйдет на виниле

20 май 2017 : 		 Новая песня DREAM EVIL

28 апр 2017 : 		 Новое видео DREAM EVIL

31 мар 2017 : 		 Новое видео DREAM EVIL

9 мар 2017 : 		 Новый альбом DREAM EVIL выйдет весной

20 сен 2010 : 		 Новое видео DREAM EVIL

13 июл 2010 : 		 Новое видео DREAM EVIL

25 янв 2010 : 		 DREAM EVIL приглашают составить сетлист

27 дек 2009 : 		 Новая песня DREAM EVIL

26 ноя 2009 : 		 Новый альбом DREAM EVIL выйдет в январе

16 дек 2008 : 		 DREAM EVIL работают над новым материалом

15 авг 2008 : 		 Трек-лист сборника от DREAM EVIL

17 июл 2008 : 		 Подробности нового диска DREAM EVIL

12 дек 2007 : 		 В DREAM EVIL смена гитариста

22 авг 2007 : 		 DREAM EVIL выпустят сборник раритетов

17 окт 2006 : 		 Видео DREAM EVIL "Fire! Battle! In Metal!" в сети

3 сен 2006 : 		 DREAM EVIL: Трек-лист "United"

22 авг 2006 : 		 Даты выхода нового альбома DREAM EVIL

3 фев 2006 : 		 Барабанщик Snowy Shaw уходит из DREAM EVIL

25 сен 2005 : 		 В DREAM EVIL вновь смена состава
|||| 7 янв 2025

Видео полного выступления DREAM EVIL



zoom
Видео полного выступления DREAM EVIL, которое состоялось второго ноября в Marrickville Bowling Club, Marrickville, Australia, доступно для просмотра ниже:

"Metal Gods"
"In Flames You Burn"
"Crusader's Anthem"
"Masters of Arms"
"Immortal"
"Blind Evil"
"Chosen Force"
"Fight in the Night"
"Made of Metal"
"The Prophecy"
"Children of the Night"
"Into the Moonlight"
"The Chosen Ones"

Encore:
"Chasing the Dragon"
"The Book of Heavy Metal"

DREAM EVIL - Five Camera Mix Of Entire Marrickville, Australia Show Streaming




просмотров: 108

1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
