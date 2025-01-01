7 янв 2025



Видео полного выступления DREAM EVIL



Видео полного выступления DREAM EVIL, которое состоялось второго ноября в Marrickville Bowling Club, Marrickville, Australia, доступно для просмотра ниже:



"Metal Gods"

"In Flames You Burn"

"Crusader's Anthem"

"Masters of Arms"

"Immortal"

"Blind Evil"

"Chosen Force"

"Fight in the Night"

"Made of Metal"

"The Prophecy"

"Children of the Night"

"Into the Moonlight"

"The Chosen Ones"



Encore:

"Chasing the Dragon"

"The Book of Heavy Metal"







