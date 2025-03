60-дисковый бокс-сет GRATEFUL DEAD выйдет весной

60- - GRATEFUL DEAD



30 6 000 60- - GRATEFUL DEAD, 60- . , 1969 1984 . Enjoying The Ride 450 60 :



Avalon Ballroom, San Francisco, CA (4/5/69) Cassette

Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA (6/5/69)

Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA (6/7/69)

Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA (6/8/69)

Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY (2/24/71)

Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY (2/20/71)

Fillmore East, New York, NY (4/25/71)

Fillmore East, New York, NY (4/27/71)

Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA (9/15/72)

Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA (9/16/72)

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY (3/16/73)

Winterland, San Francisco, CA (3/20/77)

Philadelphia Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA (5/13/78)

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO (8/12/79)

Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI (8/23/80)

Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI (7/11/81)

Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT (3/14/81)

Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA (5/1/81)

Frost Amphitheatre, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA (8/20/83)

Greek Theatre, University of California, Berkeley, CA (7/13/84)

Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, Oakland, CA (11/21/85)

Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, Oakland, CA (11/22/85)

Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY (9/16/87)

Deer Creek Music Center, Noblesville, IN (7/15/89)

Oakland Coliseum Arena, Oakland, CA (12/27/89)

Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA (5/12/91)

Capital Centre, Landover MD (3/17/93)

Capital Centre, Landover MD (9/15/82)

Boston Garden, Boston, MA (10/3/94)



, , The Music Never Stopped :



LP One



Side One

The Music Never Stopped Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA (5/13/78)

Althea Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT (3/14/81)



Side Two

Playing In The Band Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY (3/16/73)



LP Two



Side One

Hard To Handle Fillmore East, New York, NY (4/25/71)

Wharf Rat Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY (9/16/87)



Side Two

Doin That Rag Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA (6/5/69)

My Brother Esau Frost Amphitheatre, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA (8/20/83)

Deal Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA (5/12/91)



LP Three



Side One

Scarlet Begonias Greek Theatre, University of California, Berkeley, CA (7/13/84)

Touch Of Grey Greek Theatre, University of California, Berkeley, CA (7/13/84)



Side Two

Fire On The Mountain Greek Theatre, University of California, Berkeley, CA (7/13/84)

Lazy Lightning> Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI (8/23/80)

Supplication Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI (8/23/80)



LP Four



Side One

Attics Of My Life Boston Garden, Boston, MA (10/3/94)

Estimated Prophet Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO (8/12/79)



Side Two

Eyes Of The World Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO (8/12/79)

Brown-Eyed Women Winterland, San Francisco, CA (3/20/77)



LP Five



Side One

Truckin Deer Creek Music Center, Noblesville, IN (7/15/89)

Smokestack Lightnin Deer Creek Music Center, Noblesville, IN (7/15/89)

Big Boy Pete Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, Oakland, CA (11/21/85)



Side Two

Bird Song Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA (9/15/72)

Let It Grow Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA (5/1/81)



LP Six



Side One

Black Muddy River Oakland Coliseum Arena, Oakland, CA (12/27/89)

Days Between Capital Centre, Landover MD (3/17/93)



Side Two

Not Fade Away Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY (2/24/71)

Goin Down The Road Feeling Bad> Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY (2/24/71)

Not Fade Away Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY (2/24/71) http://www.dead.net





+0 -0



: 101