*Вокалист DEEP PURPLE: «Не думаю, что RITCHIE BLACKMORE сейчас хорошо и... [57]
*Новое видео ARCH ENEMY [54]
*METALLICA & Lady Gaga: Видео с репетиции [36]
*Гитарист METALLICA рассказал, что над ним издевались в школе [22]
*Переиздание METALLICA выйдет осенью [21]
*Communic*



6 сен 2017 : 		 Обложка и трек лист нового альбома COMMUNIC

23 авг 2017 : 		 Тизер нового альбома COMMUNIC

17 фев 2017 : 		 COMMUNIC на AFM Records

10 май 2012 : 		 Новое видео COMMUNIC

16 июл 2011 : 		 Новая песня COMMUNIC

13 май 2011 : 		 Новая песня COMMUNIC

29 апр 2011 : 		 Трейлер к новому альбома COMMUNIC

16 апр 2011 : 		 Детали нового альбома COMMUNIC

27 фев 2011 : 		 COMMUNIC завершили работу над альбомом

1 ноя 2010 : 		 COMMUNIC собираются в студию

20 май 2008 : 		 COMMUNIC запустили сайт, посвященный новому альбому

4 мар 2008 : 		 COMMUNIC завершили работу над новым альбомом

19 фев 2008 : 		 Видеоматериалы со звукозаписывающей сессии COMMUNIC в сети

2 мар 2006 : 		 COMMUNIC : трэк-лист нового альбома

31 дек 2005 : 		 COMMUNIC: детали о втором студийнике

|||| 6 сен 2017

Обложка и трек лист нового альбома COMMUNIC

COMMUNIC опубликовали обложку и трек-лист нового альбома "Where Echoes Gather", релиз которого намечен на AFM Records. Альбом выйдет в диджипаке и на цветном виниле (250 gold, 250 red/marbled). За оформление отвечал Eliran Kantor (Testament, Sodom, Iced Earth):

Трек-лист:

Digipak
“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 1 – The Magnetic Center)”
“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 2 – Impact Of The Wave)”
“Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 – Beneath The Giant)”
“Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 – The Underground Swine)”
“Moondance”
“Where History Lives”
“Black Flag Of Hate”
“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 1 – Journey Into The Source)”
“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 2 – The Underground Swine)”

Bonus Tracks
“Watching It All Disappear” (Live In Studio 2017)
“At Dewy Prime (Live In Studio 2017)
“Waves Of Visual Decay” (Acoustic Live Version – 10th Anniversary Concert)

Vinyl

Side A
“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 1 – The Magnetic Center)”
“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 2 – Impact Of The Wave)”
“Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 – Beneath The Giant)”
“Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 – The Underground Swine)”
“Moondance”

Side B
“Where History Lives”
“Black Flag Of Hate”
“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 1 – Journey Into The Source)”
“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 2 – The Underground Swine)”

COMMUNIC вЂ“ Where Echoes Gather Album Details Revealed



просмотров: 467

