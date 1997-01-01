6 сен 2017



Обложка и трек лист нового альбома COMMUNIC COMMUNIC опубликовали обложку и трек-лист нового альбома "Where Echoes Gather", релиз которого намечен на AFM Records. Альбом выйдет в диджипаке и на цветном виниле (250 gold, 250 red/marbled). За оформление отвечал Eliran Kantor (Testament, Sodom, Iced Earth):



Трек-лист:



Digipak

“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 1 – The Magnetic Center)”

“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 2 – Impact Of The Wave)”

“Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 – Beneath The Giant)”

“Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 – The Underground Swine)”

“Moondance”

“Where History Lives”

“Black Flag Of Hate”

“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 1 – Journey Into The Source)”

“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 2 – The Underground Swine)”



Bonus Tracks

“Watching It All Disappear” (Live In Studio 2017)

“At Dewy Prime (Live In Studio 2017)

“Waves Of Visual Decay” (Acoustic Live Version – 10th Anniversary Concert)



Vinyl



Side A

“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 1 – The Magnetic Center)”

“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 2 – Impact Of The Wave)”

“Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 – Beneath The Giant)”

“Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 – The Underground Swine)”

“Moondance”



Side B

“Where History Lives”

“Black Flag Of Hate”

“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 1 – Journey Into The Source)”

“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 2 – The Underground Swine)”









+0 -2





просмотров: 467

