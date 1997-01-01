|
|
|
все новости группы
|
6 сен 2017
Обложка и трек лист нового альбома COMMUNIC
COMMUNIC опубликовали обложку и трек-лист нового альбома "Where Echoes Gather", релиз которого намечен на AFM Records. Альбом выйдет в диджипаке и на цветном виниле (250 gold, 250 red/marbled). За оформление отвечал Eliran Kantor (Testament, Sodom, Iced Earth):
Трек-лист:
Digipak
“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 1 – The Magnetic Center)”
“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 2 – Impact Of The Wave)”
“Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 – Beneath The Giant)”
“Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 – The Underground Swine)”
“Moondance”
“Where History Lives”
“Black Flag Of Hate”
“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 1 – Journey Into The Source)”
“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 2 – The Underground Swine)”
Bonus Tracks
“Watching It All Disappear” (Live In Studio 2017)
“At Dewy Prime (Live In Studio 2017)
“Waves Of Visual Decay” (Acoustic Live Version – 10th Anniversary Concert)
Vinyl
Side A
“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 1 – The Magnetic Center)”
“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 2 – Impact Of The Wave)”
“Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 – Beneath The Giant)”
“Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 – The Underground Swine)”
“Moondance”
Side B
“Where History Lives”
“Black Flag Of Hate”
“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 1 – Journey Into The Source)”
“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 2 – The Underground Swine)”
|
|
Сообщений нет
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).