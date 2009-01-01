Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Новое видео JUDAS PRIEST 'Lightning Strike' [51]
*Умерла вокалистка THE CRANBERRIES [49]
*Итоги 2017 года [49]
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Я хотел уничтожить METALLICA» [40]
*SODOM расстались с гитаристом и ударником [39]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*Between the Buried and Me*



18 янв 2018 : 		 BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME выпустят двойник

24 апр 2017 : 		 Фрагмент нового концертного релиза BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

9 мар 2017 : 		 Концертный релиз BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME выйдет весной

4 май 2016 : 		 Барабанное видео от BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

9 апр 2016 : 		 Концертное видео от BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

7 июл 2015 : 		 Новый альбом BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME доступен для прослушивания

11 июн 2015 : 		 Новая песня BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

14 май 2015 : 		 Новое видео BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

4 апр 2015 : 		 Новая песня BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

18 мар 2015 : 		 Новый альбом BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME выйдет в июле

16 янв 2015 : 		 BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME начали запись нового альбома

23 окт 2014 : 		 Новая песня вокалиста BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

8 окт 2014 : 		 Новая песня вокалиста BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

23 сен 2014 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

21 авг 2014 : 		 Тизер нового DVD BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

23 апр 2014 : 		 Новое видео BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

15 фев 2014 : 		 BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME целиком исполнят 'The Future Sequence'

5 окт 2012 : 		 Аудиосемплы нового альбома BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

28 сен 2012 : 		 Новое видео BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

24 июл 2012 : 		 Новая песня BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

17 июл 2012 : 		 Детали нового альбома BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

27 сен 2011 : 		 Все билеты на концерт BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME в Москве проданы

18 май 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

1 мар 2011 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

26 фев 2011 : 		 Новая песня BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

24 фев 2011 : 		 Детали сборника BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

22 фев 2011 : 		 BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME подписали контракт с METAL BLADE RECORDS

27 янв 2011 : 		 Видео с сольного альбома вокалиста BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

30 ноя 2010 : 		 Фронтмен BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME выпустит сольный альбом

2 ноя 2010 : 		 BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME записывают новый ЕР

30 ноя 2009 : 		 Новое видео BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

18 сен 2009 : 		 Новая композиция BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

10 авг 2009 : 		 BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME: видео из студии

28 июл 2009 : 		 Фронтмен BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME рассказал о новом альбоме

7 июл 2009 : 		 Подробности о новом альбоме BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

29 июл 2008 : 		 BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME запишут DVD

6 сен 2007 : 		 BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME: новая песня в сети

15 июн 2007 : 		 BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME: объявлены название и дата выхода нового альбома

18 май 2006 : 		 BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME выложили в сети кавер METALLICA

| - |
|||| сегодня

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME выпустят двойник

*
zoom
*
* *
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME девятого марта на лейбле Sumerian Records выпустят первую часть двойного концептуального альбома "Automata".

Трек-лист:

01. Condemned To The Gallows (6:35)
02. House Organ (3:41)
03. Yellow Eyes (8:45)
04. Millions (4:43)
05. Gold Distance (1:02)
06. Blot (10:27)

Вторая часть будет выпущена летом.





BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME To Release Two-Part Concept Album



One of progressive metal's most groundbreaking and innovative artists is unquestionably BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, which, after 15 years as a band, continues to push itself to new dimensions with its songwriting. The group's newest accomplishment, adding to its vast catalog, is the conceptual epic two-part album "Automata", part one of which will be released on March 9 through the band's new label, Sumerian Records.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME will embark on a North American headlining tour on March 2, with support from THE DEAR HUNTER and LEPROUS.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME lead vocalist and keyboardist Tommy Giles Rogers, Jr. states: "Every single week, music comes and goes. We can get music instantly, and with this luxury, the listener has a hard time sitting down with albums and exploring their every twist and turn. Because of this, we have decided to release our new album in two parts.

"Our music is dense and our albums are very long, so we want to give people two separate moments to dive in this year and explore new music that we've put our entire being into. We hope you enjoy the creation as much as we've enjoyed the process."

Sumerian founder Ash Avildsen adds: "I first toured with BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME in early 2000s when they were on Lifeforce. Since then, we remained friends and I have watched their career grow nonstop through eras on Victory and Metal Blade. I am very grateful such a seminal, influential and progressive group of musicians have chosen to partner with Sumerian for their next chapter. It's days like this that remind me of my roots and excite me about our future."

"Automata I" track listing:

01. Condemned To The Gallows (6:35)
02. House Organ (3:41)
03. Yellow Eyes (8:45)
04. Millions (4:43)
05. Gold Distance (1:02)
06. Blot (10:27)

"Automata II" will be released in the summer.

What if dreams could be broadcast for the purpose of entertainment? Could you consume the innermost thoughts of another person on screen? If you could, what does that say about an attention-starved audience? More importantly, what would become of the dreamer?

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME poses those questions and more on its two-part eighth full-length and introductory offering for Sumerian Records, "Automata". The North Carolina quintet вЂ” Tommy Giles Rogers, Jr. (lead vocals, keyboards), Paul Waggoner (lead and rhythm guitar, backing and lead vocals), Dustie Waring (rhythm and lead guitar), Blake Richardson (drums) and Dan Briggs (bass, keyboards) вЂ” explores these themes by personally smashing boundaries once again. "Automata" marks the band's first proper double LP-spanning concept. Moreover, they continue to expand their ever-evolving style, upholding a tradition of progression in the process.

"We never want to repeat ourselves," affirms Paul. "We're always trying to do something different, and this album fell right into that sort of pattern. We push ourselves into new places, while retaining our basic sound. Musically, we go somewhere that's fun and challenging. We never know how it's going to turn out. These are uncharted waters for us. We've never written an entire piece and presented it in separate parts like this."

"All of our music should build up to the newest record," Tommy leaves off. "That's what happens with 'Automata'. You can take little snippets from our past throughout this album. It sounds like BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, but it's still new. We hope to keep the music industry on its toes. This is part of doing that."




Like!+4Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 334

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Guano Apes Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2018 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом