Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Небольшие изменения на DARKSIDE.ru 136
*На концертах Тилля ЛИНДЕМАННА впервые в России будет примене... 43
*Лидер BEHEMOTH о смерти американского проповедника 35
*У EXODUS целая обойма риффов и песен 35
*RAMMSTEIN приступят к сведению нового альбома в декабре 28
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Nachtmystium

*



30 ноя 2018 : 		 Новая песня NACHTMYSTIUM

12 сен 2017 : 		 NACHTMYSTIUM на PROPHECY PRODUCTIONS

1 ноя 2016 : 		 Earache Records выпустит каталог NACHTMYSTIUM

1 авг 2014 : 		 Новая песня NACHTMYSTIUM

15 ноя 2013 : 		 С NACHTMYSTIUM покончено

5 ноя 2013 : 		 Новая песня NACHTMYSTIUM

2 июл 2013 : 		 NACHTMYSTIUM готовятся к студийной работе

16 апр 2013 : 		 Лидер NACHTMYSTIUM отрицает слухи о распаде

29 июл 2012 : 		 Новый альбом NACHTMYSTIUM доступен для прослушивания

18 июл 2012 : 		 Новая песня NACHTMYSTIUM

5 июл 2012 : 		 Новая песня NACHTMYSTIUM

18 июн 2012 : 		 Кавер-версия JOY DIVISION от NACHTMYSTIUM

16 июн 2012 : 		 Новая песня NACHTMYSTIUM

2 июн 2012 : 		 Новая песня NACHTMYSTIUM

7 май 2012 : 		 Новый трек NACHTMYSTIUM

5 апр 2012 : 		 NACHTMYSTIUM выпустят 7"-сингл

26 фев 2012 : 		 Новый альбом NACHTMYSTIUM выйдет в июле

6 фев 2012 : 		 NACHTMYSTIUM на CENTURY MEDIA

23 авг 2011 : 		 NACHTMYSTIUM работают над сплитом с GLORIOR BELLI

25 май 2011 : 		 Новый басист NACHTMYSTIUM

5 май 2011 : 		 NACHTMYSTIUM работают над новым материалом

7 фев 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления NACHTMYSTIUM

10 ноя 2010 : 		 Новое видео NACHTMYSTIUM

21 апр 2010 : 		 Новая песня NACHTMYSTIUM

7 апр 2010 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома NACHTMYSTIUM

12 янв 2010 : 		 NACHTMYSTIUM начали запись нового альбома
Показать далее
| - |
|||| 30 ноя 2018

Новая песня NACHTMYSTIUM



*
zoom
*
* *
"Voidless", новая песня группы NACHTMYSTIUM, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из ЕР Resilient, выход которого запланирован на тридцатое ноября.

NACHTMYSTIUM Streaming New Song "Voidless"

"Voidless" was the first track written and recorded after the Resilient session. It features lead vocals and lyrics written and performed by bass player Martin van Valkenstijn (also of Empyrium and Sun of the Sleepless fame) - revisiting the rehab phase of Blake Judd, who was last heard saying the following about his new music on February 24th, 2018: вЂњThe Resilient EP is the first sounds any of you have heard from me in a number of years. This period of time included some wonderful and terrible experiences alike and my journey through these parts of my life is revisited here.вЂќIn tow with this release, Prophecy Productions are re-issuing NachtmystiumвЂ™s seminal 2008 album Assassins: Black Meddle, Part 1 as digisleeve CD, on vinyl, and as 2XCD artbook with three bonus tracks and additional graphic content. Order both titles here.




Like!+0Dislike!-1


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



просмотров: 243

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Avantasia Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2018 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом