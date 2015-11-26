30 ноя 2018



Новая песня NACHTMYSTIUM



"Voidless", новая песня группы NACHTMYSTIUM, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из ЕР Resilient, выход которого запланирован на тридцатое ноября.





"Voidless" was the first track written and recorded after the Resilient session. It features lead vocals and lyrics written and performed by bass player Martin van Valkenstijn (also of Empyrium and Sun of the Sleepless fame) - revisiting the rehab phase of Blake Judd, who was last heard saying the following about his new music on February 24th, 2018: вЂњThe Resilient EP is the first sounds any of you have heard from me in a number of years. This period of time included some wonderful and terrible experiences alike and my journey through these parts of my life is revisited here.вЂќ In tow with this release, Prophecy Productions are re-issuing NachtmystiumвЂ™s seminal 2008 album Assassins: Black Meddle, Part 1 as digisleeve CD, on vinyl, and as 2XCD artbook with three bonus tracks and additional graphic content. Order both titles here.









