Новое видео TÝR



"Ragnars Kvæði", новое видео группы TÝR, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Hel", который выйдет 8 марта на Metal Blade Records. Альбом будет доступен в следующих вариантах:



- digipak-CD

- box set (digipak CD, drinking horn, leather belt clip, poster, autographed photo card - limited to 1000 copies)

- steel-blue / gray marbled vinyl (US retail exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- clear mushroom brown marbled vinyl (US webstore exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- blue / white / black / red splatter vinyl (US webstore exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- turquoise blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- clear / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- bordeaux red /black marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- olive marbled vinyl (Nuclear Blast exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- white / blue marbled vinyl (Tutl exclusive - limited to 100 copies)



Трек-лист:



"Gates Of Hel"

"All Heroes Fall"

"Ragnars Kvæði"

"Garmr"

"Sunset Shore"

"Downhill Drunk"

"Empire Of The North"

"Far From The Worries Of The World"

"King Of Time"

"Fire And Flame"

"Against The Gods"

"Songs Of War"

"Alvur Kongur"



















