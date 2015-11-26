Arts
O <- TOP5 <-
*Умер вокалист THE PRODIGY 38
*Вокалист OVERKILL об эпохе гранжа: «Кто-то из Сиэтла позвони... 38
*TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS: «Когда я был в JUDAS PRIEST, мет... 36
*Байопик QUEEN выйдет в Китае без поцелуев Фредди с мужчинами 34
*Новая песня DEVIN TOWNSEND 29
Týr

5 мар 2019 : 		 Новое видео TÝR

7 фев 2019 : 		 Новое видео TÝR

12 янв 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от TÝR

6 авг 2018 : 		 В TÝR пришел гитарист

6 авг 2018 : 		 Из TÝR ушел гитарист

30 сен 2016 : 		 Из-за участия вокалиста TÝR в убийстве китов их выступления отменяются

1 апр 2014 : 		 Видео с выступления TÝR

31 янв 2014 : 		 Новое видео TÝR с участие Liv Kristine

21 окт 2013 : 		 Видео с выступления TÝR

13 сен 2013 : 		 Новый альбом TYR доступен для прослушивания

12 сен 2013 : 		 Новое видео TYR

27 авг 2013 : 		 Новая песня TÝR

13 авг 2013 : 		 Новая песня TÝR

23 июл 2013 : 		 Новый альбом TÝR выйдет в сентябре

15 май 2013 : 		 TÝR расстались с барабанщиком

14 сен 2012 : 		 TYR на METAL BLADE RECORDS

7 апр 2011 : 		 Новый альбом TYR выйдет в мае

16 мар 2011 : 		 Новый альбом TÝR выйдет в мае

3 мар 2011 : 		 TÝR завершили запись альбома

14 июл 2009 : 		 Новое видео TÝR

16 апр 2009 : 		 Новая песня TÝR

2 апр 2009 : 		 Новая песня TÝR доступна для прослушивания

8 апр 2008 : 		 Информация о новом альбом TÝR

12 мар 2008 : 		 Объявлена временная замена ударника TÝR на время тура

15 окт 2007 : 		 TYR начнут запись нового альбома в декабре

24 авг 2006 : 		 Подробности о новом альбоме TYR
"Ragnars Kvæði", новое видео группы TÝR, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Hel", который выйдет 8 марта на Metal Blade Records. Альбом будет доступен в следующих вариантах:

- digipak-CD
- box set (digipak CD, drinking horn, leather belt clip, poster, autographed photo card - limited to 1000 copies)
- steel-blue / gray marbled vinyl (US retail exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- clear mushroom brown marbled vinyl (US webstore exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- blue / white / black / red splatter vinyl (US webstore exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- turquoise blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- clear / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- bordeaux red /black marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- olive marbled vinyl (Nuclear Blast exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- white / blue marbled vinyl (Tutl exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

Трек-лист:

"Gates Of Hel"
"All Heroes Fall"
"Ragnars Kvæði"
"Garmr"
"Sunset Shore"
"Downhill Drunk"
"Empire Of The North"
"Far From The Worries Of The World"
"King Of Time"
"Fire And Flame"
"Against The Gods"
"Songs Of War"
"Alvur Kongur"

