Антология Грега Лейка выйдет осенью



Двадцать третьего октября BMG выпустит антологию Грега Лейка, включающую произведения, созданные за его жизнь. The Anthology будет доступна на двойном CD и виниле:



The Anthology CD One (& Digital):



King Crimson - "Peace - A Beginning" - From the album In the Wake of Poseidon by King Crimson, 1970)

The Shame - "Don't Go 'Way Little Girl" (Single Mix) - From The Shame single ‘Don't Go 'Way Little Girl’, 1967

The Shy Limbs - "Love" (Single Mix) - From The Shy Limbs single ‘Reputation’, 1969

King Crimson - "The Court of the Crimson King" (Live at the Fillmore West, San Francisco - From the album Epitaph by King Crimson, 1997

Emersion, Lake & Palmer - "Take A Pebble" - From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Emerson Lake & Palmer, 1970

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - "Lucky Man" - From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Emerson Lake & Palmer, 1970

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - "The Only Way (Hymn)" - From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Tarkus, 1971

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - "Oh My Father" (2012 Stereo Mix) - Extra track from the 2016 deluxe edition of the the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Tarkus, originally released in 1971

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - "The Great Gates Of Kiev" (Live at Newcastle City Hall, 26th March 1971) - From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Pictures At An Exhibition, 1971

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - "From The Beginning" - From the Emersion, Lake & Palmer album Trilogy, 1972

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - "Trilogy (First Section)" - From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Trilogy, 1972

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - "The Endless Enigma (Part Two)" - From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Trilogy, 1972

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - "Still ... You Turn Me On" - From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Brain Salad Surgery, 1973

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - '"Epitaph" from Tarkus: vi. Battlefield (Live, 1973/74) - From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends ~ Ladies and Gentlemen, 1974

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - "I Believe In Father Christmas" (Original Single Version) - From the Greg Lake single ‘I Believe In Father Christmas’, 1975

Greg Lake - "Closer To Believing" (Final Version, 2016) - Previously unreleased 2016 version. Originally from the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Works Volume 1, 1977



The Anthology Disc Two (& Digital)



Emerson, Lake & Palmer - "C'est La Vie" - From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Works Volume 1, 1977

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - "Lend Your Love To Me Tonight" - From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Works Volume 1, 1977

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - "Watching Over You" - From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Works Volume 2, 1977

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - "For You" - From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Love Beach, 1978

Greg Lake - "Black And Blue" - From the Greg Lake album Greg Lake, 1981

Greg Lake - "It Hurts" - From the Greg Lake album Greg Lake, 1981

Greg Lake - "Haunted" - From the Greg Lake album Manoeuvres, 1983

Greg Lake - "Slave To Love" - From the Greg Lake album Manoeuvres, 1983

Emerson, Lake & Powell - "Touch And Go" - From the Emerson, Lake & Powell album Emerson, Lake & Powell, 1986

Greg Lake & Geoff Downes - "Affairs Of The Heart" - From the Greg Lake & Geoff Downes album Ride The Tiger, 2015

Emersion, Lake & Palmer - "Paper Blood" - From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Black Moon, 1992

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - "Daddy" - From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album In The Hot Seat, 1994

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - "The Sage" (1994 Studio Version) - Extra track from the 2016 deluxe edition of the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Pictures At An Exhibition, originally released in 1971

Greg Lake - "21st Century Schizoid Man" (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, UK, 5th November 1981) - From the Greg Lake album London ’81, by Greg Lake, originally released in 1995

Greg Lake - "I Talk To The Wind" (Live from the 'Songs Of A Lifetime Tour’, USA, 2012) - From the Greg Lake album Songs Of A Lifetime, 2013. Venue unknown

Greg Lake - "Karn Evil 9 1st Impression - Part 2" (Live at Teatro Municipale, Piacenza, Italy, 28th November 2012) - From the Greg Lake album Live in Piacenza, 2017

King Crimson - "Peace - An End" - From the album In the Wake of Poseidon by King Crimson, 1970







