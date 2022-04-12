Arts
Новости
*DARKSIDE.ru : нам 24 года! 73
*Лидер MEGADETH назвал имя басиста 30
*HYPOCRISY расстались с барабанщиком 23
*Новое видео KREATOR 17
*Новое видео RAMMSTEIN 13
*TED NUGENT — о случившемся на Оскаре: «Сделай так белый, он ... 10
*JOHN 5 — о поступке Уилла Смита 9
*MIKE MCCREADY и JOSH HOMME на новом альбоме OZZY OSBOURNE 9
*Новое видео EVIL INVADERS 9
*GENE SIMMONS похвалил TOMMY THAYER'a и ERIC'a SINGER'a за пр... 9
12 апр 2022 : 		 SANTA CRUZ спалились на фанере

3 апр 2022 : 		 Новая песня SANTA CRUZ

18 окт 2019 : 		 Новая песня SANTA CRUZ

27 сен 2019 : 		 Новое видео SANTA CRUZ

25 авг 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от SANTA CRUZ

23 май 2019 : 		 Новая песня SANTA CRUZ

9 апр 2019 : 		 Новая песня SANTA CRUZ

26 мар 2018 : 		 Новое видео SANTA CRUZ

19 мар 2018 : 		 Вокалиста SANTA CRUZ выкинули из автобуса во время тура по США

27 сен 2017 : 		 Новое видео SANTA CRUZ

10 сен 2017 : 		 Новый альбом SANTA CRUZ выйдет осенью

19 май 2016 : 		 Новая песня SANTA CRUZ

25 мар 2016 : 		 SEBASTIAN BACH исполнил TWISTED SISTER вместе с SANTA CRUZ

23 окт 2015 : 		 Новое видео SANTA CRUZ

6 май 2015 : 		 Новое видео SANTA CRUZ

6 мар 2015 : 		 Новая песня SANTA CRUZ

11 фев 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от SANTA CRUZ

14 янв 2015 : 		 Новый альбом SANTA CRUZ выйдет в марте

28 окт 2014 : 		 Новое видео SANTA CRUZ
SANTA CRUZ спалились на фанере



Eddie Trunk обвинил SANTA CRUZ в том, что те играют под фанеру, а для поклонников и промоутеров «всё нормально»:

«Это не передать словами... Похоже, все с этим смирились?! Как я уже говорил и говорю, это стало эпидемией, которую нужно остановить. Дошло до того, что группа даже не пытается притворяться... Потрясающе. Представьте, что вы платите деньги, чтобы увидеть группу, которую вы любите, "вживую", а это не так. В чём смысл? Представьте, что вы — группа, которая прилагает усилия, чтобы выступать вживую, а другие этого не делают, играют под запись на компьютере, а фанаты говорят о том, как здорово они звучат... Жалкое зрелище. Это норма в поп-музыке, в роке это должно прекратиться. Группы, фэны и промоутеры должны заботиться о том, чтобы рок-шоу было живым, иначе будет только хуже. Безумие».

Rock Band SANTA CRUZ Blasted For Allegedly Using Pre-Recorded Tracks During Los Angeles Concert (Video)




This is beyond words … everyone I guess just okay with this?! As I’ve said and have been saying this has become an...

Posted by Eddie Trunk on Friday, April 8, 2022





































































































Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).

12 апр 2022
f
father
Выглядит, как будто это специально так сделано
12 апр 2022
F
Family Ghost
father, нихуя кстате. Посмотрел несколько еще видосов, там пздц. Барабанщик мимо всего ебашит, вот и разъезжаются с фанерой.
Плюс, в некоторых песнях у них не только вокалы/клавиши/спецэффекты, но даже лид-гитара прописанная, пздц полный.
Ниче не имею супротив синта где-то на фоне, но основные инструменты с пленки пускать - это тотальное дно
12 апр 2022
C
Corpsegrinder04
Херня это все. Круче всего под фанеру пел и играл Боярский своё зеленоглазое такси. Когда в один прекрасный момент он поднял обе руки в верх стал хлопать и отошёл от микрофона, а его голос и гитара продолжили петь и играть соответственно. Или Робертино Лоретти в свои 100500 лет на очередной плесневой вакханалии Аля дискотека 70-х у нас в стране, пока на заднем плане надрывалась юная фанера 60-ти летней давности, 70-ти летний Дед прокуренным гроулингом без запары общался со зрителями.
12 апр 2022
L
Lord Iscariah
Мда, знатно опозорились. Удаляю нахуй дискографию с компа этих петушар!
12 апр 2022
g
gravitgroove
Lord Iscariah, вообще хз кто такие, но зачем удалять, если музыка нравится? Ну не умеют играть на сцене и ладно. Есть группы, что вообще концерты не дают и их слушают, но при этом никто не знает кусками они записывают дорожку или целиком без склеек. 




















 1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом