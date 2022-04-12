SANTA CRUZ спалились на фанере

Eddie Trunk обвинил SANTA CRUZ в том, что те играют под фанеру, а для поклонников и промоутеров «всё нормально»:
«Это не передать словами... Похоже, все с этим смирились?! Как я уже говорил и говорю, это стало эпидемией, которую нужно остановить. Дошло до того, что группа даже не пытается притворяться... Потрясающе. Представьте, что вы платите деньги, чтобы увидеть группу, которую вы любите, "вживую", а это не так. В чём смысл? Представьте, что вы — группа, которая прилагает усилия, чтобы выступать вживую, а другие этого не делают, играют под запись на компьютере, а фанаты говорят о том, как здорово они звучат... Жалкое зрелище. Это норма в поп-музыке, в роке это должно прекратиться. Группы, фэны и промоутеры должны заботиться о том, чтобы рок-шоу было живым, иначе будет только хуже. Безумие».
This is beyond words … everyone I guess just okay with this?! As I’ve said and have been saying this has become an...
I have long railed against the epidemic of bands using tracks live. And how fans & promoters just accept “live” acts & paying to see a band “live” and it’s anything but. This is how bad it’s become. Everyone okay with this?! Unreal! https://t.co/EHp6zW57i4 v
Because you are a REAL artist! Thx to all who deliver truly live & put the work in to do so. Appreciated it now more than ever w/what’s going on out there & how many turn a blind eye to it! And “everyone is doing it”is NOT an excuse.Because everyone isn’t! https://t.co/apcWVpqXnb
Another real artist here. In a real band. That puts the work in to actually sing and play live.. what a concept .. this shit has to stop ! Madness ! No fucks given to even try and fake it .. https://t.co/A9e8WQLAtB
Very close to starting my own band.And I can’t sing or play.But if everyone is okay spending hard earned money to see a band play “live” & instead hear a computer then why not? Guess it doesn’t matter? Plenty of bands I can open for sadly doing the same thing pic.twitter.com/wAj1GLLJpa
This is funny. 1st of all Jericho has denied lip synching repeatedly. Do you have video of him w/no mic & vocal? Did I shoot & post the video? No. How about band/bands that do this? You OK with it? I don’t care who the band is it’s ridiculous & has to stop! https://t.co/caw111wwB3
I think the controversy is you not calling out the bands you’re friends with, but take a major jab at those you have no desire to like. I agree live shows should be live, but if you’re going to point fingers point at all involved
Spot on!!! He changes the subject back to his disdain for back tracks live. That’s fine but he completely side steps the fact that apparently Jericho admitted to it and he jumps on everyone else that does it but doesn’t say anything about his pal doing it.
You know if it was a band that you supported,you know for a fact you wouldn’t be saying shit about this.
You would be making a pathetic excuse in their defense as to why they had to use them.
Plus you are the last person to judge they performed live wrote their own music more
This is a great point. ? I tuned in mostly to hear that topic addressed. I wanted Jericho to tell us it isn’t true because I’m really digging the things Fozzy is doing right now, creatively. Now I just imagine that he told Eddie not to bring it up. ?
I’m old enough to remember when people called for the heads of Milli Vanilli for doing this ( only worse because they didn’t even sing the recorded tracks). Now it’s SOP. Suddenly I don’t feel so bad about occasionally blanking on a lyric during a gig.
I think time and place can exist too. Take the Who and Baba. Piped in, but the rest was all live even if it meant it wasn’t as full as the recorded track. But vocals? Other guitars? Drums? Nah…then I’ll just stay home and listen to the record.
A great band is better live than in the studio- the energy and the presence. Musicians talk about recreating the record, and I say what's the point? We have the record, what happens that night makes it special.
It's easier to use tracks, and audience gets lost w/o them. Its both
I’m ok with intro tracks used on the album - symphony, choir, effects such as storms, stuff like that. But the actual playing better be live. I don’t fork out big ticket money to see Milli Vanilli. What would “A Nightmare to Remember” by Dream Theater be without the car crash?
Fucking ridiculous. At the @TheWhiskyAGoGo no less. It would be an honor and privilege for @DemonScarNYC to play that stage. I assure we don’t have tracks. We just kick ass and play rock n roll live the way it should be. ???
Absolutely agree! I will not pay top dollar to see bands live that do this. I’ll stick to small clubs and seeing local bands that actually play. I’m done with all this shit! They get paid good money for these shows they should give people 100%!!
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Плюс, в некоторых песнях у них не только вокалы/клавиши/спецэффекты, но даже лид-гитара прописанная, пздц полный.
Ниче не имею супротив синта где-то на фоне, но основные инструменты с пленки пускать - это тотальное дно