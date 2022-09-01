сегодня



Новый альбом LOCK UP доступен для прослушивания



"The Dregs Of Hades", новый альбом группы LOCK UP, доступен для прослушивания ниже.



Трек-лист:



"Death Itself, Brother Of Sleep" (Intro)

"Hell Will Plague The Ruins"

"The Dregs Of Hades"

"Black Illumination"

"Dark Force Of Conviction"

"Misdirection Thief"

"Dead Legions"

"Triumph Of The Grotesque"

"Nameless Death"

"A Sinful Life Of Power"

"Ashes"

"The Blind Beast"

"Reign On In Hell"

"Crucifixion Of Distorted Existence"







