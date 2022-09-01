Arts
Новости
*Хит EVANESCENCE вернулся в чарты 25
*OZZY OSBOURNE рассказал, как под кайфом разговаривал с лошад... 23
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Если вы суперзвезда, вам не нужна группа» 18
*Гитарист SCORPIONS: «MIKKEY DEE — отличный барабанщик» 16
*Профессиональное видео полного выступления BLIND GUARDIAN 16
*Фронтмен DEICIDE — о новом материале: «В нём много прога» 11
*Профессиональное видео с выступления THE HALO EFFECT 11
*Новое видео JOE LYNN TURNER 10
*DAVID ELLEFSON и JEFF SCOTT SOTO выпустили новое видео 9
*OZZY OSBOURNE: «Я не хочу умирать в Америке» 9
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
все новости группы



*

Lock Up

*



1 сен 2022 : 		 Новый альбом LOCK UP доступен для прослушивания

5 ноя 2021 : 		 Новое видео LOCK UP

1 окт 2021 : 		 Новое видео LOCK UP

2 май 2021 : 		 Новое видео LOCK UP

4 фев 2021 : 		 TOMAS LINDBERG в LOCK UP

7 май 2020 : 		 LOCK UP нашли ударника

23 апр 2020 : 		 NICK BARKER ушел из LOCK UP

20 апр 2017 : 		 Видео с текстом от LOCK UP

7 апр 2017 : 		 Новый альбом LOCK UP доступен для прослушивания

24 янв 2017 : 		 Новая песня LOCK UP

9 дек 2016 : 		 Новая песня LOCK UP

9 окт 2015 : 		 LOCK UP отправятся в студию в ноябре

27 ноя 2014 : 		 Официальное заявление LOCK UP

25 ноя 2014 : 		 LOCK UP сменили вокалиста

13 июн 2014 : 		 Барабанщик LOCK UP в необычном проекте: видео

12 май 2014 : 		 Барабанщик LOCK UP в необычном проекте

9 янв 2014 : 		 LOCK UP о новых песнях

5 июл 2012 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления LOCK UP

8 мар 2012 : 		 Новое видео LOCK UP

11 фев 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления LOCK UP

20 янв 2012 : 		 SHANE EMBURY пропустит тур, DAN LILKER заменит его в LOCK UP

28 июн 2011 : 		 Семплы нового альбома LOCK UP

7 июн 2011 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома LOCK UP

2 июн 2011 : 		 Новая песня LOCK UP

20 май 2011 : 		 Участники CARCASS, HYPOCRISY на новом альбоме LOCK UP

28 апр 2011 : 		 Детали нового альбома LOCK UP
Новый альбом LOCK UP доступен для прослушивания



zoom
"The Dregs Of Hades", новый альбом группы LOCK UP, доступен для прослушивания ниже.

Трек-лист:

"Death Itself, Brother Of Sleep" (Intro)
"Hell Will Plague The Ruins"
"The Dregs Of Hades"
"Black Illumination"
"Dark Force Of Conviction"
"Misdirection Thief"
"Dead Legions"
"Triumph Of The Grotesque"
"Nameless Death"
"A Sinful Life Of Power"
"Ashes"
"The Blind Beast"
"Reign On In Hell"
"Crucifixion Of Distorted Existence"

LOCK UP Streaming The Dregs Of Hades Album In It's Entirety




Комментарии

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).

1 сен 2022
x
xRReth
шо, опять?

