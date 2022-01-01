20 сен 2022



Антология от JACK STARR’s BURNING STARR



JACK STARR’s BURNING STARR тридцатого сентября выпустит сборник "Eternal Starr - The Burning Starr Anthology", который охватит всю карьеру коллектива с 1984 года:



CD1:

"Fight The Thunder"

"In Your Arms Again"

"Heat Of The Night"

"Live Fast, Rock Hard"

"No Turning Back"

"Light In The Dark"

"Evil Never Sleeps"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Overdrive"

"Stand Up And Fight"

"Tear Down The Wall"

"Metal Generation"

"Burning Starr"





CD2:

"Send Me An Angel "

"Break the Ice"

"Fool For Love"

"New York Woman"

"It’s Not Over"

"Under The Influence"

"Dancing On The Edge"

"Down On Love"

"The Flame That Never Dies"

"Conspiratos Sanctos"

"Masters Of Fate"

"Sharon Of The Woods"





CD3:

"Land Of The Dead"

"Sands Of Time"

"Daughter Of Darkness"

"Here We Are"

"On The Wings Of The Night"

"The Flame That Never Dies" (Live)

"Day Of The Reaper" (Live)

"Conspiratos Sanctos" (Live)

"Spirit Of ‘86"

"From The Ashes We Rise"

"Forever"

"Der Klang der Liebe (The Sound of Love)"







