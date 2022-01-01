Arts
Jack Starr's Burning Starr

20 сен 2022 : 		 Антология от JACK STARR’s BURNING STARR

21 июн 2022 : 		 Новое видео JACK STARR’s BURNING STARR

19 июн 2022 : 		 Новый альбом JACK STARR’s BURNING STARR выйдет летом

9 фев 2022 : 		 JACK STARR’s BURNING STARR на Global Rock Records

29 сен 2021 : 		 JACK STARR’s BURNING STARR планируют новый альбом

23 сен 2017 : 		 Переиздание JACK STARR’S BURNING STARR выйдет осенью

5 сен 2017 : 		 Видео с текстом от JACK STARR'S BURNING STARR

14 авг 2017 : 		 Новое видео JACK STARR'S BURNING STARR

10 июн 2017 : 		 Новый альбом JACK STARR'S BURNING STARR выйдет летом

11 мар 2015 : 		 JACK STARR'S BURNING STARR готовятся к записи

25 июн 2014 : 		 Новое видео JACK STARR'S BURNING STARR

28 ноя 2013 : 		 JACK STARR'S BURNING STARR выпустит новый альбом

4 авг 2012 : 		 MARTA GABRIEL (CRYSTAL VIPER) поедет в тур с JACK STARR'S BURNING STARR

15 июн 2012 : 		 Новое видео JACK STARR'S BURNING STARR

9 дек 2011 : 		 JACK STARR'S BURNING STARR планируют съемку DVD

5 ноя 2011 : 		 Новый альбом JACK STARR'S BURNING STARR выйдет в ноябре
|||| 20 сен 2022

Антология от JACK STARR’s BURNING STARR



JACK STARR’s BURNING STARR тридцатого сентября выпустит сборник "Eternal Starr - The Burning Starr Anthology", который охватит всю карьеру коллектива с 1984 года:

CD1:
"Fight The Thunder"
"In Your Arms Again"
"Heat Of The Night"
"Live Fast, Rock Hard"
"No Turning Back"
"Light In The Dark"
"Evil Never Sleeps"
"Call Of The Wild"
"Overdrive"
"Stand Up And Fight"
"Tear Down The Wall"
"Metal Generation"
"Burning Starr"


CD2:
"Send Me An Angel "
"Break the Ice"
"Fool For Love"
"New York Woman"
"It’s Not Over"
"Under The Influence"
"Dancing On The Edge"
"Down On Love"
"The Flame That Never Dies"
"Conspiratos Sanctos"
"Masters Of Fate"
"Sharon Of The Woods"


CD3:
"Land Of The Dead"
"Sands Of Time"
"Daughter Of Darkness"
"Here We Are"
"On The Wings Of The Night"
"The Flame That Never Dies" (Live)
"Day Of The Reaper" (Live)
"Conspiratos Sanctos" (Live)
"Spirit Of ‘86"
"From The Ashes We Rise"
"Forever"
"Der Klang der Liebe (The Sound of Love)"

JACK STARRвЂ™s BURNING STARR To Release Eternal Starr Anthology This Month




