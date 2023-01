10 янв 2023



Кавер-версия GLORIA ESTEFAN от THE FREQUENCY CONSPIRACY



THE FREQUENCY CONSPIRACY представили видео на собственное прочтение хита GLORIA ESTEFAN "Words Get In The Way". Этот трек вошёл в альбом "Quarantine Covers".



Трек-лист:



“Carry On Wayward Son” - Featuring Christophe Godin – Guitars / Jaimie Scott – Bass / Andrew Freeman – Vocals / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Hell Bent for Leather” - Featuring John Gallagher – Vocals, Bass / Joshua Jones – Guitars / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Locked Out Of Heaven” - Featuring Jason (JMR) Richardson – Vocals, Guitars / David Pastorius – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Words Get In The Way” - Featuring Craig Soderberg - Guitars, Vocals, Keys / Jaimie Scott – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Rock Candy” - Featuring Joshua Jones – Guitars / Andrew Freeman – Vocals / Rick Skatore – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Turning Japanese” - Featuring Craig Soderberg - Guitars, Vocals, Keys / Jaimie Scott – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Shapes Of Things” - Featuring Jason (JMR) Richardson – Vocals / Joshua Jones – Guitars / Miguelon Rodriguez – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Sailing” - Featuring Craig Soderberg – Guitars, Vocals, Keys / Jaimie Scott – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Life In The Fast Lane” - Featuring Craig Soderberg – Guitars / Miguelon Rodriguez – Bass / Joey McCaw – Vocals / Joel Maitoza – Drums







