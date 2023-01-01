сегодня



GIRLSCHOOL выпускают бокс-сет



Cherry Red сообщили о том, что 27 января состоится релиз нового бокс-сета GIRLSCHOOL "Girlschool: The School Report 1978-2008 5CD":



Disc One: Demolition Girls (1979-1983)

"Take It All Away" (A-side)

"It Could Be Better" (B-side)

"Emergency"

"Nothing To Lose"

"Demolition Boys"

"Not For Sale"

"Take It All Away"

"Breakdown"

"Race With The Devil"

"Yeah Right"

"Please Don’t Touch" (with Motörhead)

"Hit And Run"

"The Hunter"

"(I’m Your) Victim"

"Watch Your Step"

"C’mon Let’s Go"

"Tush"

"Don’t Call It Love" (Wildlife EP)

"Screaming Blue Murder"

"It Turns Your Head Around"

"You Got Me"

"Take It From Me"

"1-2-3-4 Rock And Roll"





Disc Two: Playing Dirty (1983-1988)

"20th Century Boy"

"Play Dirty"

"Running For Cover"

"High & Dry"

"Going Under"

"Burning In The Heat"

"Nowhere To Run"

"Are You Ready?"

"Let Me Go"

"Running Wild"

"Love Is A Lie"

"Nasty Nasty"

"Back For More"

"All Day All Night"

"You’ve Got Me (Under Your Spell)"

"Let’s Go Crazy"

"Play With Fire"

"Head Over Heels"

"Action"

"Love At First Bite"

"Too Hot To Handle"





Disc Three: Still Not That Innocent (1992-2015)

"My Ambition"

"Can’t Say No"

"Can’t Do That"

"Take Me I’m Yours"

"Innocent"

"Knife"

"Coming Your Way"

"Mad Mad Sister"

"Let’s Get Hard"

"Secret"

"You Say"

"Passion"

"Other Side"

"I Spy" (Dio/Iommi Mix)

"Legend"

"Metropolis"





Disc Four: I Told You So – Singles, B-Sides (1980-1983)

"Furniture Fire" (B-side)

"Nothing To Lose" (7″ edit)

"Bomber" (St Valentine’s Day)

"Emergency" (St Valentine’s Day)

"Tonight" (B-side)

"Demolition Boys" (Live B-side)

"Tonight" (Live B-side)

"Wildlife"

"Don’t Stop"

"Tush"

"Don’t Call It Love"

"1-2-3-4 Rock And Roll" (ext ver)

"Like It Like That" (B-side)





Demos (1978-2002)

"Let’s Spend The Night Together"

"Just Don’t Care"

"Nothing To Lose"

"Baby Doll"

"Not For Sale"

"Running Wild"

"Love Is A Lie"

"I Told You So"

"Have A Nice Day"

"London"





Disc Five: The Pre-School Years – Painted Lady Live (1978)

"I Wanted To Boogie"

"Be My Lover"

"Smoke On The Water"

"King of The Blues"

"Sometime World"

"Rub It In"

"I Saw You Standing There"

"All Along The Watchtower"

"Paper Plane"

"Johnny B. Goode"

"Shoot Shoot"

"How Can I Tell You"

"Can’t Get Enough"

"All Right Now"

"Knocking On Heaven’s Door"

"Gimme Some Loving"

"Honky Tonk Women"

"Change’s Coming"

"Hey Joe"

"You Keep Me Hanging On"







