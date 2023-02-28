сегодня



Новое видео LEGION OF THE DAMNED



"Beheading Of The Godhead", новое видео группы LEGION OF THE DAMNED, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома The Poison Chalice, выходящего 26 мая на Napalm Records в следующих вариантах:



- 1 LP Gatefold Glow In The Dark Vinyl with Slipmat - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide. Napalm Records Shop exclusive

- 1 LP Gatefold Light Green Transparent - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide. EMP exclusive

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- 2 CD Digipak incl Bonus CD containing live recordings from Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022 and Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

- Music Cassette Green (strictly limited to 100 copies worldwide)

- Digital Album



Трек-лист:



"Saints In Torment"

"Contamination"

"Progressive Destructor"

"Skulls Adorn The Traitor’s Gate"

"Behold The Beyond"

"Retaliation"

"Savage Intent"

"Chimes Of Flagellation"

"Beheading Of The Godhead"

"The Poison Chalice"



Bonus CD:



"Werewolf Corpse" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Pray And Suffer" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Diabolist" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Bleed For Me" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Legion Of The Damned" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Intro/Slaughtering The Pigs" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Doom Priest" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020’

"Place Of Sin" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Undead Stillborn" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Intermezzo" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Taste Of The Whip" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Slaves Of The Southern Cross" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"The Window's Breed" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Legion Of The Damned" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Dark Coronation/Outro" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020







