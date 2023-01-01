Arts
30 мар 2023

Видео с текстом от LEGION OF THE DAMNED



zoom
“The Poison Chalice”, официальное видео с текстом от группы LEGION OF THE DAMNED, доступно ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома The Poison Chalice, выходящего 26 мая на Napalm Records в следующих вариантах:

- 1 LP Gatefold Glow In The Dark Vinyl with Slipmat - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide. Napalm Records Shop exclusive
- 1 LP Gatefold Light Green Transparent - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide. EMP exclusive
- 1 LP Gatefold Black
- 2 CD Digipak incl Bonus CD containing live recordings from Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022 and Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
- Music Cassette Green (strictly limited to 100 copies worldwide)
- Digital Album

Трек-лист:

"Saints In Torment"
"Contamination"
"Progressive Destructor"
"Skulls Adorn The Traitor’s Gate"
"Behold The Beyond"
"Retaliation"
"Savage Intent"
"Chimes Of Flagellation"
"Beheading Of The Godhead"
"The Poison Chalice"

Bonus CD:

"Werewolf Corpse" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022
"Pray And Suffer" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022
"Diabolist" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022
"Bleed For Me" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022
"Legion Of The Damned" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022
"Intro/Slaughtering The Pigs" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"Doom Priest" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020’
"Place Of Sin" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"Undead Stillborn" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"Intermezzo" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"Taste Of The Whip" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"Slaves Of The Southern Cross" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"The Window's Breed" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"Legion Of The Damned" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"Dark Coronation/Outro" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

LEGION OF THE DAMNED Annihilate With New Album Title Track




