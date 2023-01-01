30 мар 2023



Видео с текстом от LEGION OF THE DAMNED



“The Poison Chalice”, официальное видео с текстом от группы LEGION OF THE DAMNED, доступно ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома The Poison Chalice, выходящего 26 мая на Napalm Records в следующих вариантах:



- 1 LP Gatefold Glow In The Dark Vinyl with Slipmat - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide. Napalm Records Shop exclusive

- 1 LP Gatefold Light Green Transparent - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide. EMP exclusive

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- 2 CD Digipak incl Bonus CD containing live recordings from Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022 and Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

- Music Cassette Green (strictly limited to 100 copies worldwide)

- Digital Album



Трек-лист:



"Saints In Torment"

"Contamination"

"Progressive Destructor"

"Skulls Adorn The Traitor’s Gate"

"Behold The Beyond"

"Retaliation"

"Savage Intent"

"Chimes Of Flagellation"

"Beheading Of The Godhead"

"The Poison Chalice"



Bonus CD:



"Werewolf Corpse" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Pray And Suffer" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Diabolist" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Bleed For Me" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Legion Of The Damned" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022

"Intro/Slaughtering The Pigs" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Doom Priest" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020’

"Place Of Sin" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Undead Stillborn" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Intermezzo" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Taste Of The Whip" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Slaves Of The Southern Cross" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"The Window's Breed" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Legion Of The Damned" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

"Dark Coronation/Outro" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020







просмотров: 197


