Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Барабанщик IRON MAIDEN показал свой инструмент 25
*На вокалиста RAMMSTEIN катят бочку 17
*SLIPKNOT расстались с клавишником 15
*PHILIP ANSELMO вновь конфедерат 14
*Как SLIPKNOT смогли столько сосуществовать вместе? Отвечает ... 14
*Профессиональное видео с выступления METALLICA 13
*Гитарист JUDAS PRIEST выбрал своего рок-бога 13
*Новое видео SLIPKNOT 12
*Бывший перкуссионист SLIPKNOT: «Я скучаю по фанатам» 11
*PAUL STANLEY — о Pride Month 10
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Барабанщик IRON MAIDEN показал свой инструмент 25
*На вокалиста RAMMSTEIN катят бочку 17
*SLIPKNOT расстались с клавишником 15
*PHILIP ANSELMO вновь конфедерат 14
*Как SLIPKNOT смогли столько сосуществовать вместе? Отвечает ... 14
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Legion of the Damned

*



9 июн 2023 : 		 Новое видео LEGION OF THE DAMNED

30 мар 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от LEGION OF THE DAMNED

28 фев 2023 : 		 Новое видео LEGION OF THE DAMNED

3 окт 2019 : 		 Видео с выступления LEGION OF THE DAMNED

21 дек 2018 : 		 Рассказ о издании альбома LEGION OF THE DAMNED

15 дек 2018 : 		 Новое видео LEGION OF THE DAMNED

7 окт 2018 : 		 Видео с текстом от LEGION OF THE DAMNED

21 сен 2018 : 		 Новый альбом LEGION OF THE DAMNED выйдет зимой

17 дек 2013 : 		 Новое видео LEGION OF THE DAMNED

12 дек 2013 : 		 Рассказ о лимитированной версии нового релиза LEGION OF THE DAMNED

12 дек 2013 : 		 Новое видео LEGION OF THE DAMNED

11 дек 2013 : 		 Тизер нового альбома LEGION OF THE DAMNED

2 окт 2013 : 		 Обложка нового альбома LEGION OF THE DAMNED

4 июл 2013 : 		 Детали нового альбома LEGION OF THE DAMNED

22 июн 2013 : 		 Новая песня LEGION OF THE DAMNED

15 апр 2013 : 		 Выход нового альбома LEGION OF THE DAMNED отложен

3 фев 2013 : 		 Запись нового альбома LEGION OF THE DAMNED начинается в марте

11 янв 2013 : 		 LEGION OF THE DAMNED на NAPALM RECORDS

26 дек 2012 : 		 Новый гитарист LEGION OF THE DAMNED

24 май 2011 : 		 Бывший басист LEGION OF THE DAMNED совершил самоубийство

12 май 2011 : 		 Новый гитарист LEGION OF THE DAMNED

23 апр 2011 : 		 Из LEGION OF THE DAMNED ушел гитарист

23 дек 2010 : 		 Новое видео LEGION OF THE DAMNED

20 ноя 2010 : 		 Детали нового альбома LEGION OF THE DAMNED

29 янв 2010 : 		 Трейлер с нового альбома LEGION OF THE DAMNED

19 янв 2010 : 		 Обложка нового DVD LEGION OF THE DAMNED
Показать далее
| - |

|||| 9 июн 2023

Новое видео LEGION OF THE DAMNED



zoom
“Contamination”, новое видео группы LEGION OF THE DAMNED, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "The Poison Chalice", выходящего девятого июня на Napalm Records в следующих вариантах:

- 1 LP Gatefold Glow In The Dark Vinyl with Slipmat - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide. Napalm Records Shop exclusive
- 1 LP Gatefold Light Green Transparent - strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide. EMP exclusive
- 1 LP Gatefold Black
- 2 CD Digipak incl Bonus CD containing live recordings from Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022 and Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
- Music Cassette Green (strictly limited to 100 copies worldwide)
- Digital Album

Трек-лист:

"Saints In Torment"
"Contamination"
"Progressive Destructor"
"Skulls Adorn The Traitor’s Gate"
"Behold The Beyond"
"Retaliation"
"Savage Intent"
"Chimes Of Flagellation"
"Beheading Of The Godhead"
"The Poison Chalice"

Bonus CD:

"Werewolf Corpse" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022
"Pray And Suffer" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022
"Diabolist" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022
"Bleed For Me" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022
"Legion Of The Damned" - Live At Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2022
"Intro/Slaughtering The Pigs" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"Doom Priest" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020’
"Place Of Sin" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"Undead Stillborn" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"Intermezzo" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"Taste Of The Whip" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"Slaves Of The Southern Cross" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"The Window's Breed" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"Legion Of The Damned" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020
"Dark Coronation/Outro" - Live At Dynamo Metal Fest 2020

LEGION OF THE DAMNED Unleash




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 197

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом