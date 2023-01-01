сегодня



Переиздание SCOTT WEILAND весной



По случаю 25-летия дебютного альбома SCOTT WEILAND, "12 Bar Blues", Rhino 22 апреля выпустят переиздание альбома на двойном виниле (с тремя бонус-треками), а 12 мая состоится релиз цифрового варианта с большим количеством бонусного материала:



"12 Bar Blues" 2-LP track listing (available April 22):



Side One



01. Desperation #5

02. Barbarella

03. About Nothing

04. Where's The Man



Side Two



01. Divider

02. Cool Kids

03. The Date

04. Son



Side Three



01. Jimmy Was A Stimulator

02. Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down

03. Mockingbird Girl

04. Opposite Octave Reaction



Side Four



01. Barbarella – Acoustic Version *

02. Lazy Divey *

03. Chateau Mars *



"12 Bar Blues (Deluxe Edition)" track listing (available Digitally May 12)



01. Desperation #5

02. Barbarella

03. About Nothing

04. Where's The Man

05. Divider

06. Cool Kids

07. The Date

08. Son

09. Jimmy Was A Stimulator

10. Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down

11. Mockingbird Girl

12. Opposite Octave Reaction

13. Barbarella (Acoustic Version) *

14. Lazy Divey *

15. Chateau Mars *

16. Barbarella (Daniel Lanois Mix) *

17. Cool Kiss (Daniel Lanois Mix) *

18. Lady Your Roof Brings Me Down (Daniel Lanois Mix) *

19. Barbarella (Demo Version) *

20. Desperation #5 (Demo Version) *



* previously unreleased







+0 -0



просмотров: 180

