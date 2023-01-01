Переиздание SCOTT WEILAND весной

По случаю 25-летия дебютного альбома SCOTT WEILAND, "12 Bar Blues", Rhino 22 апреля выпустят переиздание альбома на двойном виниле (с тремя бонус-треками), а 12 мая состоится релиз цифрового варианта с большим количеством бонусного материала:
"12 Bar Blues" 2-LP track listing (available April 22):
Side One
01. Desperation #5
02. Barbarella
03. About Nothing
04. Where's The Man
Side Two
01. Divider
02. Cool Kids
03. The Date
04. Son
Side Three
01. Jimmy Was A Stimulator
02. Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down
03. Mockingbird Girl
04. Opposite Octave Reaction
Side Four
01. Barbarella – Acoustic Version *
02. Lazy Divey *
03. Chateau Mars *
"12 Bar Blues (Deluxe Edition)" track listing (available Digitally May 12)
01. Desperation #5
02. Barbarella
03. About Nothing
04. Where's The Man
05. Divider
06. Cool Kids
07. The Date
08. Son
09. Jimmy Was A Stimulator
10. Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down
11. Mockingbird Girl
12. Opposite Octave Reaction
13. Barbarella (Acoustic Version) *
14. Lazy Divey *
15. Chateau Mars *
16. Barbarella (Daniel Lanois Mix) *
17. Cool Kiss (Daniel Lanois Mix) *
18. Lady Your Roof Brings Me Down (Daniel Lanois Mix) *
19. Barbarella (Demo Version) *
20. Desperation #5 (Demo Version) *
