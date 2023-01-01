Arts
Scott Weiland

3 апр 2023 : 		 Переиздание SCOTT WEILAND весной

2 окт 2022 : 		 Кавер-версия Джона Леннона от Скотта Уайланда

1 июл 2021 : 		 В работе байопик о Скотте Уайланде

15 сен 2017 : 		 Дети Скотта Вэйленда подали иск

2 мар 2016 : 		 Выходит книга о Скотте Вэйленде

3 фев 2016 : 		 Бывшая жена Скотта Вэйленда пыталась забрать гитару

25 янв 2016 : 		 Nick Maybury о Скотте Вэйленде

6 янв 2016 : 		 Вторая жена Скотта Вэйленда подала документы в суд

29 дек 2015 : 		 CHRIS CORNELL о Скотте Вэйленде

24 дек 2015 : 		 По словам вдовы, Скот Вэйленд много пил

22 дек 2015 : 		 Музыканты STONE TEMPLE PILOTS почтили память Скота Вэйленда

21 дек 2015 : 		 Барабанщик SEVENDUST о Скотте Вэйленде

21 дек 2015 : 		 Против басиста группы THE WILDABOUTS не будут выдвинуты обвинения

19 дек 2015 : 		 Скотт Вэйленд скончался от передозировки

16 дек 2015 : 		 Песни с участием Скотта Вэйленда резко взлетели в чартах

16 дек 2015 : 		 Лидер MEGADETH: «Я говорил Скотту Вэйленду держаться от героина подальше»

16 дек 2015 : 		 NIKKI SIXX о Скотте Вэйленде

15 дек 2015 : 		 BILL WARD почтил память Скотта Вэйленда

15 дек 2015 : 		 Вокалист FILTER о Скотте Вэйленде

14 дек 2015 : 		 SAINT ASONIA почтили память Скотта Вэйленда

13 дек 2015 : 		 CANDLEBOX почтили память Скотта Вэйленда

13 дек 2015 : 		 TRAPT почтили память Скотта Вэйленда

11 дек 2015 : 		 Вокалист STAIND почтил память Скотта Вэйленда

11 дек 2015 : 		 Музыканты SHINEDOWN почтили память Скотта Вэйленда

10 дек 2015 : 		 LIFE OF AGONY почтили память Скотта Вэйленда

10 дек 2015 : 		 Гитарист EXTREME почтил память Скотта Вэйленда
Переиздание SCOTT WEILAND весной



По случаю 25-летия дебютного альбома SCOTT WEILAND, "12 Bar Blues", Rhino 22 апреля выпустят переиздание альбома на двойном виниле (с тремя бонус-треками), а 12 мая состоится релиз цифрового варианта с большим количеством бонусного материала:

"12 Bar Blues" 2-LP track listing (available April 22):

Side One

01. Desperation #5
02. Barbarella
03. About Nothing
04. Where's The Man

Side Two

01. Divider
02. Cool Kids
03. The Date
04. Son

Side Three

01. Jimmy Was A Stimulator
02. Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down
03. Mockingbird Girl
04. Opposite Octave Reaction

Side Four

01. Barbarella – Acoustic Version *
02. Lazy Divey *
03. Chateau Mars *

"12 Bar Blues (Deluxe Edition)" track listing (available Digitally May 12)

01. Desperation #5
02. Barbarella
03. About Nothing
04. Where's The Man
05. Divider
06. Cool Kids
07. The Date
08. Son
09. Jimmy Was A Stimulator
10. Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down
11. Mockingbird Girl
12. Opposite Octave Reaction
13. Barbarella (Acoustic Version) *
14. Lazy Divey *
15. Chateau Mars *
16. Barbarella (Daniel Lanois Mix) *
17. Cool Kiss (Daniel Lanois Mix) *
18. Lady Your Roof Brings Me Down (Daniel Lanois Mix) *
19. Barbarella (Demo Version) *
20. Desperation #5 (Demo Version) *

* previously unreleased




1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
