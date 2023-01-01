Arts
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Bryan Adams

*



20 сен 2023 : 		 Концертные видео BRYAN ADAMS

12 май 2022 : 		 Новое видео BRYAN ADAMS

20 апр 2022 : 		 Новое видео BRYAN ADAMS

11 мар 2022 : 		 Новое видео BRYAN ADAMS

10 мар 2022 : 		 BRYAN ADAMS и JIM VALLANCE войдут в канадский зал славы авторов

22 фев 2022 : 		 Новые песни BRYAN ADAMS

18 фев 2022 : 		 Новые песни BRYAN ADAMS

17 фев 2022 : 		 Новые песни BRYAN ADAMS

26 янв 2022 : 		 Новое видео BRYAN ADAMS

8 дек 2021 : 		 Новое видео BRYAN ADAMS

22 июл 2021 : 		 TODD KERNS, BRUCE KULICK, ERIC SINGER исполняют кавер-версию BRYAN ADAMS

14 сен 2016 : 		 Музыканты SLAYER, ANTHRAX исполняют кавер-версию BRYAN ADAMS

12 авг 2015 : 		 Новый альбом BRYAN ADAMS выйдет в октябре
| - |

|||| 20 сен 2023

Концертные видео BRYAN ADAMS



zoom
BRYAN ADAMS восьмого декабря выпустит концертный релиз Live At The Royal Albert Hall, в которой войдет 35 треков, записанных в рамках трех выступлений Cuts Like A Knife (Night 1), Into The Fire (Night 2) и Waking Up The Neighbours (Night 3). Издание будет доступно с 32-страничным буклетом и доступно в различных вариантах, среди которых:

- Vinyl Box Set
Vinyl box set includes 35 songs on 4LPs, a Blu-Ray DVD featuring all of the performances and a 32-page photo book featuring exclusive images from these storied nights.

- CD Box Set
CD box set includes 35 songs on 3 CDs, a Blu-Ray DVD featuring all of the performances and a 32-page photo book featuring exclusive images from these storied nights.

Трек-лист:

Cuts Like A Knife (Night One)


"The Only One" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Take Me Back" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"This Time" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"I'm Ready" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) [Long Form Version]
"What's It Gonna Be" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Don't Leave Me Lonely" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Let Him Know" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"The Best Was Yet To Come" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Cuts Like A Knife" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) [Long Form Version]
"Straight From The Heart" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)


Into The Fire (Night Two)


"Into The Fire" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Heat Of The Night" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Victim Of Love" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Another Day" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Native Son" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Only The Strong Survive" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Rebel" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Remembrance Day" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Hearts On Fire" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Home Again" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)


Waking Up The Neighbours (Night 3)


"Is Your Mama Gonna Miss Ya?" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Hey Honey - I’m Packin' You In!" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Can’t Stop This Thing We Started" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Thought I’d Died And Gone To Heaven" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Not Guilty" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Vanishing" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"House Arrest" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Do I Have To Say The Words?" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"There Will Never Be Another Tonight" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"All I Want Is You" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Depend On Me" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Touch The Hand" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"If You Wanna Leave Me (Can I Come Too?)" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"Don’t Drop That Bomb On Me" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)
"(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)

BRYAN ADAMS To Release Live At The Royal Albert Hall Box Set; Videos Streaming




1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
