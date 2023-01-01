сегодня



Новое видео PRIMORDIAL



"How It Ends", новое видео группы PRIMORDIAL, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома How It Ends, выходящего 29 сентября на Metal Blade Records в следующих вариантах:



(Worldwide) - Digital

(US) - Jewelcase CD

(Worldwide) 2xLP in Gatefold, with insert and downloadcard

(EU) - 2xDigipak CD (6-panel digi w/ 12-page booklet) w/ 6-bonus tracks

(EU) 2xLP Special Edition in Gatefold, with insert and downloadcard in slipcase with tote bag, slipmat, double-sided poster (ltd. to 1000 copies)



Трек-лист:



"How It Ends"

"Ploughs To Rust, Swords To Dust"

"We Shall Not Serve"

"Traidisiúnta"

"Pilgrimage To The World's End"

"Nothing New Under The Sun"

"Call To Cernunnos"

"All Against All"

"Death Holy Death"

"Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan"







