Новости
*Гитарист ACCEPT: «А как же бедные российские фанаты?» 60
*Гитарист METAL CHURCH: «Я ненавижу блэк-металл, сатанизм, ск... 32
*TOMI KOIVUSAARI замутил BJØRKØ 29
*Лидер MEGADETH собирается переехать в Италию 23
*Нет у вас методов против вокалиста RAMMSTEIN 22
*UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER считает, что для успеха молодым группам ну... 21
*JEFF BECERRA: «POSSESSED была самой первой дэт-металлической... 19
*DAVID ELLEFSON о самом сложном и любимом альбоме MEGADETH 17
*Вокалистка EVANESCENCE: «Я рада, что и 20 лет спустя моя муз... 15
*DAVID ELLEFSON о том, почему не позвал MARTY в KINGS OF THRA... 12
TOP5
все новости группы



*

Primordial

*



6 сен 2023 : 		 Новая песня PRIMORDIAL

17 авг 2023 : 		 Новое видео PRIMORDIAL

8 мар 2020 : 		 Винилы PRIMORDIAL выйдут весной

16 фев 2020 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления PRIMORDIAL

8 июн 2018 : 		 Винилы PRIMORDIAL выйдут летом

14 мар 2018 : 		 Новое видео PRIMORDIAL

21 фев 2018 : 		 Новое видео PRIMORDIAL

19 янв 2018 : 		 Новая песня PRIMORDIAL

18 ноя 2016 : 		 Концертный трек PRIMORDIAL

26 окт 2016 : 		 Концертный релиз PRIMORDIAL выйдет осенью

20 июн 2016 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления PRIMORDIAL

18 мар 2016 : 		 Концертное видео PRIMORDIAL

5 май 2015 : 		 Новое видео PRIMORDIAL

24 ноя 2014 : 		 Новое видео PRIMORDIAL

22 окт 2014 : 		 Новая песня PRIMORDIAL

1 окт 2014 : 		 Видео с текстом от PRIMORDIAL

17 апр 2014 : 		 Новый альбом PRIMORDIAL выйдет в ноябре

12 мар 2014 : 		 Новая песня PRIMORDIAL

14 фев 2013 : 		 Проект вокалиста PRIMORDIAL дебютирует на фестивале Roadburn

8 фев 2013 : 		 'Imrama' PRIMORDIAL выйдет на виниле

16 авг 2011 : 		 У фронтмена PRIMORDIAL пропал голос во время выступления на фестивале BLOODSTOCK OPEN AIR

17 май 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления PRIMORDIAL

12 апр 2011 : 		 Новая песня PRIMORDIAL

9 мар 2011 : 		 Новая песня PRIMORDIAL

23 фев 2011 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома PRIMORDIAL

9 янв 2011 : 		 Фронтмен PRIMORDIAL заявил, что новый альбом не разочарует слушателей
| - |

|||| 6 сен 2023

Новая песня PRIMORDIAL



zoom
"Pilgrimage to the World's End", новая песня PRIMORDIAL, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Она взята из альбома "How It Ends", выходящего 29 сентября на Metal Blade Records в следующих вариантах:

(Worldwide) - Digital
(US) - Jewelcase CD
(Worldwide) 2xLP in Gatefold, with insert and downloadcard
(EU) - 2xDigipak CD (6-panel digi w/ 12-page booklet) w/ 6-bonus tracks
(EU) 2xLP Special Edition in Gatefold, with insert and downloadcard in slipcase with tote bag, slipmat, double-sided poster (ltd. to 1000 copies)

Трек-лист:

"How It Ends"
"Ploughs To Rust, Swords To Dust"
"We Shall Not Serve"
"Traidisiúnta"
"Pilgrimage To The World's End"
"Nothing New Under The Sun"
"Call To Cernunnos"
"All Against All"
"Death Holy Death"
"Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan"




Сообщений нет

просмотров: 302

 ||| =]
[=     =]
