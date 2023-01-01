Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома VARATHRON

VARATHRON опубликовали обложку и трек-лист нового альбома “The Crimson Temple”, выход которого намечен на первое декабря на Agonia Records:
01. Ascension
02. Hegemony of Chaos
03. Crypts in the Mist
04. Cimmerian Priesthood
05. Sinners of the Crimson Temple
06. Immortalis Regnum Diaboli
07. To the Gods of Yore
08. Shrouds of the Miasmic Winds
09. Swamp King
10. Constellation of the Archons
