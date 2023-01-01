Arts
Новости
*Барабанщик POISON: «У Тейлор Свифт больше смелости, чем у бо... 67
*Гитарист WARRANT: «Молодежь как мы уже не тусит» 43
*Лидер MEGADETH выгнал 3.14здюков-охранников 33
*Цветные винилы от METALLICA 28
*Гитарист EXODUS: «Я люблю риффы» 21
*SHARON OSBOURNE планирует открыть музей OZZY 17
*Новый альбом CANNIBAL CORPSE доступен для прослушивания 16
*Фронтмен DOKKEN ответил критикующим его фэнам: «Просто не пр... 16
*Почему Dave так любит песню SLAYER "Ghosts Of War" 13
*DON DOKKEN: «Если Трамп станет президентом, свалю во Францию... 13
Varathron

*



8 окт 2023 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома VARATHRON

16 сен 2020 : 		 Концертный трек VARATHRON

19 авг 2020 : 		 Концертный трек VARATHRON

1 июл 2020 : 		 Новое видео VARATHRON

21 июн 2020 : 		 Концертный альбом VARATHRON выйдет осенью

18 июн 2018 : 		 Новое видео VARATHRON

4 май 2018 : 		 Новый альбом VARATHRON доступен для прослушивания

27 мар 2018 : 		 Новое видео VARATHRON

25 янв 2018 : 		 Детали нового альбома VARATHRON

24 ноя 2017 : 		 VARATHRON записывают новый альбом

23 окт 2015 : 		 Новый ЕР VARATHRON доступен для прослушивания

22 сен 2015 : 		 Новая песня VARATHRON

23 ноя 2014 : 		 Новый альбом VARATHRON доступен для прослушивания

15 окт 2014 : 		 Видео с текстом от VARATHRON

22 сен 2014 : 		 Новая песня VARATHRON

9 сен 2014 : 		 Новый альбом VARATHRON выйдет в ноябре

21 дек 2010 : 		 Новый альбом VARATHRON в 2011 году
Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома VARATHRON



zoom
VARATHRON опубликовали обложку и трек-лист нового альбома “The Crimson Temple”, выход которого намечен на первое декабря на Agonia Records:

01. Ascension
02. Hegemony of Chaos
03. Crypts in the Mist
04. Cimmerian Priesthood
05. Sinners of the Crimson Temple
06. Immortalis Regnum Diaboli
07. To the Gods of Yore
08. Shrouds of the Miasmic Winds
09. Swamp King
10. Constellation of the Archons



1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
