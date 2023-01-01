сегодня



Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома VARATHRON



VARATHRON опубликовали обложку и трек-лист нового альбома “The Crimson Temple”, выход которого намечен на первое декабря на Agonia Records:



01. Ascension

02. Hegemony of Chaos

03. Crypts in the Mist

04. Cimmerian Priesthood

05. Sinners of the Crimson Temple

06. Immortalis Regnum Diaboli

07. To the Gods of Yore

08. Shrouds of the Miasmic Winds

09. Swamp King

10. Constellation of the Archons http://www.varathron.net





