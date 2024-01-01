Музыканты почтили память Уйэна Крамера

Brother Wayne Kramer was the greatest man I’ve ever know. He possessed a one of a kind mixture of deep wisdom & profound...
Posted by Tom Morello on Friday, February 2, 2024
Today we lost longtime friend - and sometimes collaborator - Wayne Kramer of the MC5. RIP.
“I’ve known Wayne since...
Posted by Alice Cooper on Friday, February 2, 2024
Wayne Kramer 💔
Thank you for the music, inspiration and all the good times. We toured together in 1999 and met on the...
Posted by The Hellacopters on Saturday, February 3, 2024
