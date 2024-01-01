Arts
Музыканты почтили память Уйэна Крамера



Slash (GUNS N' ROSES), Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES), Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE), William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS), Ted Nugent and Alice Cooper среди прочих музыкантов отреагировали на известие о смерти гитариста MC5 Уэйна Крамера.

Brother Wayne Kramer was the greatest man I’ve ever know. He possessed a one of a kind mixture of deep wisdom & profound...

Posted by Tom Morello on Friday, February 2, 2024

Today we lost longtime friend - and sometimes collaborator - Wayne Kramer of the MC5. RIP.

“I’ve known Wayne since...

Posted by Alice Cooper on Friday, February 2, 2024

Wayne Kramer 💔

Thank you for the music, inspiration and all the good times. We toured together in 1999 and met on the...

Posted by The Hellacopters on Saturday, February 3, 2024




