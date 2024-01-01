Новый бокс-сет PETE TOWNSHEND

UMe объявили о выпуске бокс-сета PETE TOWNSHEND "Pete Townshend Live In Concert 1985-2001", который доступен как на физическом носителе, так и в цифровом варианте и включает в себя семь отсутствующих в продаже концертных релизах музыканта:
DISC ONE: Pete Townshend 's Deep End – Live! Brixton Academy 1 and 2 Nov. 1985
Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand
Won't Get Fooled Again
A Little Is Enough
Secondhand Love
That's Alright Mama
Behind Blue Eyes
The Shout
Harlem Shuffle
Barefootin'
After The Fire
Love On the Air
Midnight Lover
Blue Light
I Put a Spell on You
I'm One
DISC TWO: Pete Townshend 's Deep End – Live! - Brixton Academy 1 and 2 Nov
Driftin'
Magic Bus
Save It for Later
Eyesight To the Blind
Walkin'
Stop Hurting People
The Sea Refuses No River
Boogie Stop Shuffle
Face The Face
Pinball Wizard
Give Blood
Night Train
DISC THREE: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, N.Y.7 August 1993
Intro
English Boy
Meher Baba M3
Let's Get Pretentious
Meher Baba M4 [Signal Box]
Early Morning Dreams
I Want That Thing
Intro: Outlive the Dinosaur
Outlive The Dinosaur
Gridlife
Flame [Demo]
Now And Then
I Am Afraid
Gridlife 2
Don't Try to Make Me Real
Intro: Predictable
Predictable
Flame
Meher Baba M5 [Vivaldi]
Fake It
Intro: Now and Then [Reprise]
Now And Then [Reprise]
Baba O'Riley [Demo]
English Boy [Reprise
]
DISC FOUR: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, N.Y.7 August 1993
Pinball Wizard / See Me Feel Me / Listening to You
Let My Love Open the Door
Rough Boys
Behind Blue Eyes
The Kids Are Alright
Keep Me Turning
Eminence Front
A Little Is Enough
You Better You Bet
Face The Face
Won't Get Fooled Again / Let's See Action
Magic Bus
DISC FIVE: Live the Fillmore 30 April 1996
Let My Love Open the Door
English Boy
Drowned
The Shout
I Put a Spell on You
Cut My Hair
Sheraton Gibson
I'm One
Heart To Hang Onto
Parvardigar
A Legal Matter
DISC SIX: Live the Fillmore 30 April 1996
A Friend Is a Friend
I Am an Animal
All Shall Be Well
Slit Skirts
Eyesight To the Blind
Driftin' Blues
Now And Then
Rough Boys
I'm A Boy
Magic Bus
DISC SEVEN: Live the Empire 9 November 1998
On The Road Again
A Little Is Enough
Pinball Wizard
Drowned
Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere
You Better You Bet
Behind Blue Eyes
Baby Don’t You Do It
English Boy
Three Steps to Heaven
Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand
Sheraton Gibson
Substitute
I Am an Animal
North Country Girl
DISC EIGHT: Live the Empire 9 November 1998
(She's A) Sensation
A Friend Is a Friend
Now And Then
Let My Love Open the Door
Who Are You
The Kids Are Alright
Acid Queen
Won't Get Fooled Again
Magic Bus
I'm One
DISC NINE: Live Sadler's Wells 2000 - Recorded live 25 and 26 February 2000
One Note
Purcell (Quick Movement)
Teenage Wasteland
TIme Is Passing
Love Ain't For Keeping
Goin' Mobile
Greyhound Girl
Tragedy
Mary
I Don't Even Know Myself
Bargain
Gettin' In Tune
Pure And Easy
DISC TEN: Live Sadler's Wells 2000 - Recorded live 25 and 26 February 2000
Baba O'Riley - Orchestral
Baba O'Riley
Hinterland Rag
Behind Blue Eyes
Let's See Action
Sister Disco
Relay
Who Are You
Join Together
Won't Get Fooled Again
Tragedy Explained
The Song Is Over
Can You Help The One You Really Love?
DISC ELEVEN: Live La Jolla Playhouse 2001: 22nd June 2001
Pinball Wizard
Let My Love Open the Door
Heart To Hang Onto
Cut My Hair
Slit Skirts
Drowned
Greyhound Girl
Tattoo
The Sea Refuses No River
DISC TWELVE: Live La Jolla Playhouse 2001: 22nd June 2001
Saint James Infirmary
Eminence Front
Won't Get Fooled Again
Behind Blue Eyes
Won't Get Fooled Again (Electric)
DISC THIRTEEN: Live La Jolla Playhouse 2001: 23rd June 2001
Pinball Wizard
Let My Love Open the Door
Heart To Hang Onto
Cut My Hair
Slit Skirts
Drowned
Greyhound Girl
Tattoo
Collings
Eminence Front
DISC FOURTEEN: Live La Jolla Playhouse 2001: 23rd June 2001
Sheraton Gibson
Won't Get Fooled Again
I'm One
Behind Blue Eyes
Driftin' Blues
Eyesight To the Blind
Won't Get Fooled Again (Electric)
