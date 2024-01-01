сегодня



Новый бокс-сет PETE TOWNSHEND



UMe объявили о выпуске бокс-сета PETE TOWNSHEND "Pete Townshend Live In Concert 1985-2001", который доступен как на физическом носителе, так и в цифровом варианте и включает в себя семь отсутствующих в продаже концертных релизах музыканта:



DISC ONE: Pete Townshend 's Deep End – Live! Brixton Academy 1 and 2 Nov. 1985



Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand

Won't Get Fooled Again

A Little Is Enough

Secondhand Love

That's Alright Mama

Behind Blue Eyes

The Shout

Harlem Shuffle

Barefootin'

After The Fire

Love On the Air

Midnight Lover

Blue Light

I Put a Spell on You

I'm One



DISC TWO: Pete Townshend 's Deep End – Live! - Brixton Academy 1 and 2 Nov



Driftin'

Magic Bus

Save It for Later

Eyesight To the Blind

Walkin'

Stop Hurting People

The Sea Refuses No River

Boogie Stop Shuffle

Face The Face

Pinball Wizard

Give Blood

Night Train



DISC THREE: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, N.Y.7 August 1993



Intro

English Boy

Meher Baba M3

Let's Get Pretentious

Meher Baba M4 [Signal Box]

Early Morning Dreams

I Want That Thing

Intro: Outlive the Dinosaur

Outlive The Dinosaur

Gridlife

Flame [Demo]

Now And Then

I Am Afraid

Gridlife 2

Don't Try to Make Me Real

Intro: Predictable

Predictable

Flame

Meher Baba M5 [Vivaldi]

Fake It

Intro: Now and Then [Reprise]

Now And Then [Reprise]

Baba O'Riley [Demo]

English Boy [Reprise

]

DISC FOUR: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, N.Y.7 August 1993



Pinball Wizard / See Me Feel Me / Listening to You

Let My Love Open the Door

Rough Boys

Behind Blue Eyes

The Kids Are Alright

Keep Me Turning

Eminence Front

A Little Is Enough

You Better You Bet

Face The Face

Won't Get Fooled Again / Let's See Action

Magic Bus



DISC FIVE: Live the Fillmore 30 April 1996



Let My Love Open the Door

English Boy

Drowned

The Shout

I Put a Spell on You

Cut My Hair

Sheraton Gibson

I'm One

Heart To Hang Onto

Parvardigar

A Legal Matter



DISC SIX: Live the Fillmore 30 April 1996



A Friend Is a Friend

I Am an Animal

All Shall Be Well

Slit Skirts

Eyesight To the Blind

Driftin' Blues

Now And Then

Rough Boys

I'm A Boy

Magic Bus



DISC SEVEN: Live the Empire 9 November 1998



On The Road Again

A Little Is Enough

Pinball Wizard

Drowned

Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere

You Better You Bet

Behind Blue Eyes

Baby Don’t You Do It

English Boy

Three Steps to Heaven

Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand

Sheraton Gibson

Substitute

I Am an Animal

North Country Girl



DISC EIGHT: Live the Empire 9 November 1998



(She's A) Sensation

A Friend Is a Friend

Now And Then

Let My Love Open the Door

Who Are You

The Kids Are Alright

Acid Queen

Won't Get Fooled Again

Magic Bus

I'm One



DISC NINE: Live Sadler's Wells 2000 - Recorded live 25 and 26 February 2000



One Note

Purcell (Quick Movement)

Teenage Wasteland

TIme Is Passing

Love Ain't For Keeping

Goin' Mobile

Greyhound Girl

Tragedy

Mary

I Don't Even Know Myself

Bargain

Gettin' In Tune

Pure And Easy



DISC TEN: Live Sadler's Wells 2000 - Recorded live 25 and 26 February 2000



Baba O'Riley - Orchestral

Baba O'Riley

Hinterland Rag

Behind Blue Eyes

Let's See Action

Sister Disco

Relay

Who Are You

Join Together

Won't Get Fooled Again

Tragedy Explained

The Song Is Over

Can You Help The One You Really Love?



DISC ELEVEN: Live La Jolla Playhouse 2001: 22nd June 2001



Pinball Wizard

Let My Love Open the Door

Heart To Hang Onto

Cut My Hair

Slit Skirts

Drowned

Greyhound Girl

Tattoo

The Sea Refuses No River



DISC TWELVE: Live La Jolla Playhouse 2001: 22nd June 2001



Saint James Infirmary

Eminence Front

Won't Get Fooled Again

Behind Blue Eyes

Won't Get Fooled Again (Electric)



DISC THIRTEEN: Live La Jolla Playhouse 2001: 23rd June 2001



Pinball Wizard

Let My Love Open the Door

Heart To Hang Onto

Cut My Hair

Slit Skirts

Drowned

Greyhound Girl

Tattoo

Collings

Eminence Front



DISC FOURTEEN: Live La Jolla Playhouse 2001: 23rd June 2001



Sheraton Gibson

Won't Get Fooled Again

I'm One

Behind Blue Eyes

Driftin' Blues

Eyesight To the Blind

Won't Get Fooled Again (Electric)







