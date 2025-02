Бокс-сет PETE TOWNSHEND выйдет весной

- PETE TOWNSHEND



Universal Music , 28 8CD - PETE TOWNSHEND "Pete Townshend The Studio Albums", - 28- :



Disc One Who Came First

Pure and Easy

Evolution

Forevers No Time At All

Lets See Action

Time Is Passing

Theres a Heartache Following Me

Sheraton Gibson

Content

Parvardigar



Disc Two Rough Mix (Pete Townshend / Ronnie Lane)

My Baby Gives It Away

Nowhere To Run

Rough Mix

Annie

Keep Me Turning

Catmelody

April Fool

Street In The City

Heart To Hang Onto

Till The Rivers Run Dry



Disc Three Empty Glass

Rough Boys

I Am An Animal

And I Moved

Let my Love Open The Door

Jools And Jim

Keep On Working

Cats In The Cupboard

A Little Is Enough

Empty Glass

Gonna Get Ya



Disc Four All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes

Stop Hurting People

The Sea Refuses No River

Prelude

Face Dances Part Two

Exquisitely Bored

Communication

Stardom In Acton

Uniforms

North Country Girl

Somebody Saved Me

Slit Skirts



Disc Five White City (A Novel)

Give Blood

Brilliant Blues

Face The Face

Hiding Out

Secondhand Love

Crashing By Design

I Am Secure

White City Fighting

Come To Mama



Disc Six The Iron Man: The Musical By Pete Townshend

Pete Townshend With Deborah Conway I Wont Run Anymore

John Lee Hooker Over the Top

Simon Townshend Man Machines

The Who Dig

Pete Townshend A Friend Is a Friend

John Lee Hooker I Eat Heavy Metal

Pete Townshend With Deborah Conway and Chyna All Shall Be Well

Pete Townshend Was There Life

Nina Simone Fast Food

Pete Townshend A Fool Says

The Who Fire

Chyna With Pete Townshend and Nicola Emmanuel New Life / Reprise



Disc Seven Psychoderelict

English Boy

Meher Baba M3

Lets Get Pretentious

Meher Baba M4 (Signal Box)

Early Morning Dreams

I Want That Thing

Dialogue Introduction To Outlive The Dinosaur

Outlive The Dinosaur

Flame (Demo)

Now And Then

I Am Afraid

Dont Try To Make Me Real

Dialogue Introduction To Predictable

Predictable

Flame

Meher Baba M5 (Vivaldi)

Fake It

Dialogue Introduction To Now And Then (Reprise)

Now And Then (Reprise)

Baba ORiley (Demo)

English Boy (Reprise)



Disc Eight Psychoderelict Music Only

English Boy

Meher Baba M3

Lets Get Pretentious

Meher Baba M4

Early Morning Dreams

I Want That Thing

Outlive The Dinosaur

Now And Then

I Am Afraid

Dont Try To Make Me Real

Predictable

Flame

Vivaldi Meher Baba M5

Fake It

English Boy (Reprise)





