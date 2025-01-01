сегодня



Бокс-сет PETE TOWNSHEND выйдет весной



Universal Music сообщили о том, что 28 марта на 8CD состоится релиз бокс-сета с материалом PETE TOWNSHEND — "Pete Townshend – The Studio Albums", который помимо студийного материала и бонус-треков будет содержать 28-страничную книгу с редкими фотографиями и памятными вещами:



Disc One – Who Came First”

“Pure and Easy”

“Evolution”

“Forever’s No Time At All”

“Let’s See Action”

“Time Is Passing”

“There’s a Heartache Following Me”

“Sheraton Gibson”

“Content”

“Parvardigar”



Disc Two – Rough Mix (Pete Townshend / Ronnie Lane)

“My Baby Gives It Away”

“Nowhere To Run”

“Rough Mix”

“Annie”

“Keep Me Turning”

“Catmelody”

“April Fool”

“Street In The City”

“Heart To Hang Onto”

“Till The Rivers Run Dry”



Disc Three – Empty Glass

“Rough Boys”

“I Am An Animal”

“And I Moved”

“Let my Love Open The Door”

“Jools And Jim”

“Keep On Working”

“Cat’s In The Cupboard”

“A Little Is Enough”

“Empty Glass”

“Gonna Get Ya”



Disc Four – All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes

“Stop Hurting People”

“The Sea Refuses No River”

“Prelude”

“Face Dances Part Two”

“Exquisitely Bored”

“Communication”

“Stardom In Acton”

“Uniforms”

“North Country Girl”

“Somebody Saved Me”

“Slit Skirts”



Disc Five – White City (A Novel)

“Give Blood”

“Brilliant Blues”

“Face The Face”

“Hiding Out”

“Secondhand Love”

“Crashing By Design”

“I Am Secure”

“White City Fighting”

“Come To Mama”



Disc Six – The Iron Man: The Musical By Pete Townshend

Pete Townshend With Deborah Conway – “I Won’t Run Anymore”

John Lee Hooker – “Over the Top”

Simon Townshend – “Man Machines”

The Who – “Dig”

Pete Townshend – “A Friend Is a Friend”

John Lee Hooker – “I Eat Heavy Metal”

Pete Townshend With Deborah Conway and Chyna – “All Shall Be Well”

Pete Townshend – “Was There Life”

Nina Simone – “Fast Food”

Pete Townshend – “A Fool Says…”

The Who – “Fire”

Chyna With Pete Townshend and Nicola Emmanuel – “New Life / Reprise”



Disc Seven – Psychoderelict

“English Boy”

“Meher Baba M3”

“Let’s Get Pretentious”

“Meher Baba M4 (Signal Box)”

“Early Morning Dreams”

“I Want That Thing”

“Dialogue Introduction To ‘Outlive The Dinosaur’”

“Outlive The Dinosaur”

“Flame” (Demo)

“Now And Then”

“I Am Afraid”

“Don’t Try To Make Me Real”

“Dialogue Introduction To ‘Predictable’”

“Predictable”

“Flame”

“Meher Baba M5” (Vivaldi)

“Fake It”

“Dialogue Introduction To ‘Now And Then” (Reprise)

“Now And Then” (Reprise)

“Baba O’Riley” (Demo)

“English Boy” (Reprise)



Disc Eight – Psychoderelict – Music Only

“English Boy”

“Meher Baba M3”

“Let’s Get Pretentious”

“Meher Baba M4”

“Early Morning Dreams”

“I Want That Thing”

“Outlive The Dinosaur”

“Now And Then”

“I Am Afraid”

“Don’t Try To Make Me Real”

“Predictable”

“Flame”

“Vivaldi – Meher Baba M5”

“Fake It”

“English Boy” (Reprise) https://petetownshend.net/





