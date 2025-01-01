Переиздание CRYPTOPSY выйдет весной

Season of Mist выпустят переиздание альбома CRYPTOPSY None So Vile девятого мая в следующих вариантах:
– CD Jewel Case
– 12″ Black Vinyl in Deluxe Jacket
– 12″ Colored Vinyl (White with Gold Splatters)
– 12″ Colored Vinyl (Transparent Yellow and Blue-and-Black Marbled)
– 12″ Colored Vinyl (Crystal Clear with Blue and Black Splatters)
Трек-лист:
“Crown Of Horns”
“Slit Your Guts”
“Graves Of The Fathers”
“Dead And Dripping”
“Benedictine Convulsions”
“Phobophile”
“Lichmistress”
“Orgiastic Disembowelment”
