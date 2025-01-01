Arts
Новости
все новости группы

Cryptopsy



*

Cryptopsy

*



6 мар 2025 : 		 Переиздание CRYPTOPSY выйдет весной

16 июн 2024 : 		 CRYPTOPSY на SEASON OF MIST

25 мар 2024 : 		 CRYPTOPSY взяли JUNO

19 янв 2024 : 		 Умер бывший вокалист CRYPTOPSY

8 сен 2023 : 		 Новая песня CRYPTOPSY

4 авг 2023 : 		 Новое видео CRYPTOPSY

9 июл 2023 : 		 Новая песня CRYPTOPSY

8 май 2023 : 		 CRYPTOPSY на Nuclear Blast Records

12 окт 2018 : 		 Новое видео CRYPTOPSY

12 сен 2018 : 		 Новое видео CRYPTOPSY

15 июн 2018 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления KREATOR, CRYPTOPSY

9 май 2017 : 		 Вышло переиздание CRYPTOPSY

10 фев 2017 : 		 CRYPTOPSY отметят юбилей "None So Vile"

16 ноя 2016 : 		 Новое видео CRYPTOPSY

21 апр 2016 : 		 Видео полного концерта CRYPTOPSY

30 мар 2016 : 		 EP CRYPTOPSY выйдет в июле

29 окт 2015 : 		 Новый ЕР CRYPTOPSY доступен для прослушивания

26 сен 2015 : 		 Новое видео CRYPTOPSY

22 сен 2015 : 		 Новый ЕР CRYPTOPSY выйдет в октябре

24 июн 2015 : 		 Видео в поддержку EP CRYPTOPSY

23 май 2015 : 		 Тизер нового ЕР CRYPTOPSY

9 май 2015 : 		 CRYPTOPSY собирают деньги на новый проект

25 июн 2013 : 		 LORD WORM выступил с CRYPTOPSY

28 май 2013 : 		 Составь свой лист CRYPTOPSY

7 апр 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от CRYPTOPSY

20 мар 2013 : 		 LORD WORM выступит с CRYPTOPSY
Переиздание CRYPTOPSY выйдет весной



Season of Mist выпустят переиздание альбома CRYPTOPSY None So Vile девятого мая в следующих вариантах:

– CD Jewel Case
– 12″ Black Vinyl in Deluxe Jacket
– 12″ Colored Vinyl (White with Gold Splatters)
– 12″ Colored Vinyl (Transparent Yellow and Blue-and-Black Marbled)
– 12″ Colored Vinyl (Crystal Clear with Blue and Black Splatters)

Трек-лист:

“Crown Of Horns”
“Slit Your Guts”
“Graves Of The Fathers”
“Dead And Dripping”
“Benedictine Convulsions”
“Phobophile”
“Lichmistress”
“Orgiastic Disembowelment”




просмотров: 15

1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом