сегодня



Переиздание CRYPTOPSY выйдет весной



Season of Mist выпустят переиздание альбома CRYPTOPSY None So Vile девятого мая в следующих вариантах:



– CD Jewel Case

– 12″ Black Vinyl in Deluxe Jacket

– 12″ Colored Vinyl (White with Gold Splatters)

– 12″ Colored Vinyl (Transparent Yellow and Blue-and-Black Marbled)

– 12″ Colored Vinyl (Crystal Clear with Blue and Black Splatters)



Трек-лист:



“Crown Of Horns”

“Slit Your Guts”

“Graves Of The Fathers”

“Dead And Dripping”

“Benedictine Convulsions”

“Phobophile”

“Lichmistress”

“Orgiastic Disembowelment” http://cryptopsy.ca/







+0 -0



просмотров: 15

