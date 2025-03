сегодня



Новый сингл CHERIE CURRIE и FRANK MEYER



“Piece Of Me”, новый сингл CHERIE CURRIE и FRANK MEYER, доступен ниже:



It’s hard living in the spotlight when the spotlight’s ever shining

It’s gets so bright you wanna fade away



I get tired of the deadlines and the headlines

And they all go up in smoke

These things they don’t come for free



A piece of you, a piece of me

We give everything away for all to see

But what’s left for me?



Sometimes I feel frozen from the pressure

And the pressure ain’t just you, my friend

It’s from knowing that I’m always second best

And second best doesn’t feel so good in the end



A piece of you, a piece of me

We give everything away for all to see

But what’s left for me?

What’s left for me? http://www.cheriecurrie.com/







