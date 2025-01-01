сегодня



Новое видео ARJEN LUCASSEN



“Goddamn Conspiracy”, новое видео ARJEN LUCASSEN, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома Songs No One Will Hear, релиз которого намечен на 12 сентября на InsideOutMusic в следующих вариантах:



– Deluxe 36-page Artbook (incl. 3 CDs and Blu-ray 5.1 surround mix)

– CD Digipak

– 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl (incl. bonus tracks & cover track), offering fans the ultimate immersive experience

– Digital Album



Трек-лист:



CD:



“End Of The World Show”

“The Clock Ticks Down”

“Goddamn Conspiracy”

“The Universe Has Other Plans”

“Shaggathon”

“We’ll Never Know”

“Dr. Slumber’s Blue Bus”

“Just Not Today”

“Our Final Song”



Artbook tracklisting:



CD Format (Disc 1) – Audio Tracks incl. Narration

“End Of The World Show”

“The Clock Ticks Down”

“Goddamn Conspiracy”

“The Universe Has Other Plans”

“Shaggathon”

“We’ll Never Know”

“Dr. Slumber’s Blue Bus”

“Just Not Today”

“Our Final Song”



CD Format (Disc 2) – Audio Tracks excl. Narration

“The Clock Ticks Down” – No Narration

“Goddamn Conspiracy” – No Narration

“The Universe Has Other Plans” – No Narration

“Shaggathon” – No Narration

“We’ll Never Know” – No Narration

“Dr. Slumber’s Blue Bus” – No Narration

“Just Not Today” – No Narration

“Our Final Song” – No Narration



CD Format (Disc 3) – Bonus Tracks & Instrumentals

“Our Weary Soldier” – Bonus Track

“Listen to Sabbath” – Bonus Track

“Mr. M’s Amazing Plan” – Bonus Track

“Die Young” – Cover Track

“The Clock Ticks Down” – Instrumental

“Goddamn Conspiracy” – Instrumental

“The Universe Has Other Plans” – Instrumental

“Shaggathon” – Instrumental

“We’ll Never Know” – Instrumental

“Dr. Slumber’s Blue Bus” – Instrumental

“Just Not Today” – Instrumental

“Our Final Song” – Instrumental



Blu-Ray Format (Disc 1) – 5.1 Mix – Audio Tracks incl. Narration

“End Of The World Show” – 5.1. Mix

“The Clock Ticks Down” – 5.1. Mix

“Goddamn Conspiracy” – 5.1. Mix

“The Universe Has Other Plans” – 5.1. Mix

“Shaggathon” – 5.1. Mix

“We’ll Never Know” – 5.1. Mix

“Dr. Slumber’s Blue Bus” – 5.1. Mix

“Just Not Today” – 5.1. Mix

“Our Final Song” – 5.1. Mix http://www.arjenlucassen.com/















+0 -0



просмотров: 70

