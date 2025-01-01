Arts
Arjen Lucassen

12 авг 2025 : 		 Новое видео ARJEN LUCASSEN

15 июл 2025 : 		 Вокалистка NIGHTWISH в новом треке ARJEN LUCASSEN

13 июн 2025 : 		 Новое видео ARJEN LUCASSEN

10 июн 2025 : 		 ARJEN LUCASSEN переиздает старую пластинку

7 июн 2025 : 		 ARJEN LUCASSEN выпустит новый альбом осенью

27 май 2024 : 		 ARJEN LUCASSEN: «Мы обошли Тейлор Свифт!»

15 янв 2023 : 		 ARJEN LUCASSEN намекает

1 авг 2019 : 		 ARJEN LUCASSEN вспоминает о Рутгере Хауэре

26 июл 2016 : 		 ARJEN ANTHONY LUCASSEN переиздает сольный альбом

29 мар 2016 : 		 ARJEN LUCASSEN исполняет кантри

11 дек 2012 : 		 ARJEN LUCASSEN о любительском видео "When I'm A Hundred Sixty-Four"

27 авг 2012 : 		 Рассказ о записи нового материала ARJEN'ом LUCASSEN'ом

21 июн 2012 : 		 Новое видео ARJEN LUCASSEN

6 июн 2012 : 		 ARJEN ANTHONY LUCASSEN: видеопортрет

26 апр 2012 : 		 ARJEN LUCASSEN: Новое видео

19 апр 2012 : 		 ARJEN LUCASSEN представляет гостей

12 апр 2012 : 		 ARJEN LUCASSEN: новый трек

30 мар 2012 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома ARJEN LUCASSEN

2 мар 2012 : 		 Трек-лист сольного альбома ARJEN LUCASSEN

24 фев 2012 : 		 Обложка сольного альбома ARJEN LUCASSEN
Новое видео ARJEN LUCASSEN



“Goddamn Conspiracy”, новое видео ARJEN LUCASSEN, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома Songs No One Will Hear, релиз которого намечен на 12 сентября на InsideOutMusic в следующих вариантах:

– Deluxe 36-page Artbook (incl. 3 CDs and Blu-ray 5.1 surround mix)
– CD Digipak
– 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl (incl. bonus tracks & cover track), offering fans the ultimate immersive experience
– Digital Album

Трек-лист:

CD:

“End Of The World Show”
“The Clock Ticks Down”
“Goddamn Conspiracy”
“The Universe Has Other Plans”
“Shaggathon”
“We’ll Never Know”
“Dr. Slumber’s Blue Bus”
“Just Not Today”
“Our Final Song”

Artbook tracklisting:

CD Format (Disc 1) – Audio Tracks incl. Narration
“End Of The World Show”
“The Clock Ticks Down”
“Goddamn Conspiracy”
“The Universe Has Other Plans”
“Shaggathon”
“We’ll Never Know”
“Dr. Slumber’s Blue Bus”
“Just Not Today”
“Our Final Song”

CD Format (Disc 2) – Audio Tracks excl. Narration
“The Clock Ticks Down” – No Narration
“Goddamn Conspiracy” – No Narration
“The Universe Has Other Plans” – No Narration
“Shaggathon” – No Narration
“We’ll Never Know” – No Narration
“Dr. Slumber’s Blue Bus” – No Narration
“Just Not Today” – No Narration
“Our Final Song” – No Narration

CD Format (Disc 3) – Bonus Tracks & Instrumentals
“Our Weary Soldier” – Bonus Track
“Listen to Sabbath” – Bonus Track
“Mr. M’s Amazing Plan” – Bonus Track
“Die Young” – Cover Track
“The Clock Ticks Down” – Instrumental
“Goddamn Conspiracy” – Instrumental
“The Universe Has Other Plans” – Instrumental
“Shaggathon” – Instrumental
“We’ll Never Know” – Instrumental
“Dr. Slumber’s Blue Bus” – Instrumental
“Just Not Today” – Instrumental
“Our Final Song” – Instrumental

Blu-Ray Format (Disc 1) – 5.1 Mix – Audio Tracks incl. Narration
“End Of The World Show” – 5.1. Mix
“The Clock Ticks Down” – 5.1. Mix
“Goddamn Conspiracy” – 5.1. Mix
“The Universe Has Other Plans” – 5.1. Mix
“Shaggathon” – 5.1. Mix
“We’ll Never Know” – 5.1. Mix
“Dr. Slumber’s Blue Bus” – 5.1. Mix
“Just Not Today” – 5.1. Mix
“Our Final Song” – 5.1. Mix








просмотров: 70

