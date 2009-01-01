Переиздания POWERWOLF выйдет летом

Одиннадцатого августа Metal Blade выпустит виниловые переиздания трех альбомов POWERWOLF:
Return In Bloodred "Originals-Series" LP reissue
- 180g Black Vinyl
- Orange Transparent Vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)
- Golden Vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Napalm exclusive)
- Red/Black Splatter Vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)
Lupus Dei "Originals-Series" LP reissue
- 180g Black Vinyl
- Opaque Red Vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)
- Golden Vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Napalm exclusive)
- Red/Black Splatter Vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)
Bible Of The Beast "Originals-Series" LP reissue
- 180g Black Vinyl
- Red Transparent (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)
- Golden Vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Napalm exclusive)
- Red/Black Splatter Vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)
Сообщений нет
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).