Powerwolf



7 июл 2017 : 		 Переиздания POWERWOLF выйдет летом

22 ноя 2016 : 		 Туровое издание последнего альбома POWERWOLF выйдет зимой

29 июл 2016 : 		 Тизер нового DVD POWERWOLF

27 июл 2016 : 		 Рассказ о делюкс-издании POWERWOLF

19 июл 2016 : 		 Тизер нового DVD POWERWOLF

28 июн 2016 : 		 Тизер нового DVD POWERWOLF

25 июн 2016 : 		 Запиши кавер-версию POWERWOLF!

30 май 2016 : 		 Тизер нового DVD POWERWOLF

10 май 2016 : 		 Концертный релиз POWERWOLF выйдет летом

14 апр 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления POWERWOLF

17 июл 2015 : 		 Новый альбом POWERWOLF доступен для прослушивания

3 июл 2015 : 		 Кавер-версия GARY MOORE от POWERWOLF

25 июн 2015 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

2 июн 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от POWERWOLF

8 май 2015 : 		 Новая песня POWERWOLF

6 апр 2015 : 		 POWERWOLF завершили работу над альбомом

19 мар 2015 : 		 Новый альбом POWERWOLF выйдет в июле

9 янв 2015 : 		 POWERWOLF записывают барабаны для нового альбома

10 дек 2014 : 		 Новый альбом POWERWOLF выйдет в 2015 году

10 окт 2014 : 		 Новый бокс-сет POWERWOLF выйдет в октябре

11 июл 2013 : 		 Семплы новых песен POWERWOLF

28 июн 2013 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

21 июн 2013 : 		 Тизер нового альбома POWERWOLF

13 июн 2013 : 		 Новая песня POWERWOLF

2 май 2013 : 		 Обложка нового альбома POWERWOLF

18 апр 2013 : 		 POWERWOLF завершили запись

18 мар 2013 : 		 POWERWOLF заканчивают работу над альбомом

24 ноя 2012 : 		 POWERWOLF готовятся к студии

11 авг 2012 : 		 POWERWOLF на NAPALM RECORDS

26 мар 2012 : 		 Концертное видео POWERWOLF

15 мар 2012 : 		 Семплы концертного релиза POWERWOLF

9 дек 2011 : 		 Туровый ЕР POWERWOLF

14 ноя 2011 : 		 POWERWOLF выступят в России

9 июл 2011 : 		 Новое видео POWERWOLF

31 май 2011 : 		 Новая песня POWERWOLF

18 май 2011 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома POWERWOLF

10 май 2011 : 		 Обложка нового альбома POWERWOLF

20 апр 2011 : 		 Бокс-сет POWERWOLF выйдет в мае

13 апр 2011 : 		 POWERWOLF завершили работу над альбомом

3 янв 2011 : 		 POWERWOLF начали запись альбома

30 ноя 2010 : 		 POWERWOLF начнут работу в студии в декабре

3 мар 2010 : 		 POWERWOLF сменили барабанщика

20 мар 2009 : 		 Новая песня POWERWOLF

4 мар 2009 : 		 Обложка нового альбома POWERWOLF

26 фев 2009 : 		 Детали нового альбома POWERWOLF

25 янв 2009 : 		 POWERWOLF работают с хором на новом альбоме

24 сен 2008 : 		 POWERWOLF отправятся в студию в ноябре

21 мар 2007 : 		 POWERWOLF: детали о новом альбоме

14 фев 2007 : 		 POWERWOLF закончили микширование второго альбома

21 дек 2006 : 		 POWERWOLF "почти закончили" сочинять материал для нового альбома

2 ноя 2006 : 		 POWERWOLF отправятся в студию в январе

Переиздания POWERWOLF выйдет летом

Одиннадцатого августа Metal Blade выпустит виниловые переиздания трех альбомов POWERWOLF:

Return In Bloodred "Originals-Series" LP reissue
- 180g Black Vinyl
- Orange Transparent Vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)
- Golden Vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Napalm exclusive)
- Red/Black Splatter Vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)

Lupus Dei "Originals-Series" LP reissue
- 180g Black Vinyl
- Opaque Red Vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)
- Golden Vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Napalm exclusive)
- Red/Black Splatter Vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)

Bible Of The Beast "Originals-Series" LP reissue
- 180g Black Vinyl
- Red Transparent (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)
- Golden Vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Napalm exclusive)
- Red/Black Splatter Vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)

