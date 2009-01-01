сегодня



Переиздания POWERWOLF выйдет летом Одиннадцатого августа Metal Blade выпустит виниловые переиздания трех альбомов POWERWOLF:



Return In Bloodred "Originals-Series" LP reissue

- 180g Black Vinyl

- Orange Transparent Vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- Golden Vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Napalm exclusive)

- Red/Black Splatter Vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)



Lupus Dei "Originals-Series" LP reissue

- 180g Black Vinyl

- Opaque Red Vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- Golden Vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Napalm exclusive)

- Red/Black Splatter Vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)



Bible Of The Beast "Originals-Series" LP reissue

- 180g Black Vinyl

- Red Transparent (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- Golden Vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Napalm exclusive)

- Red/Black Splatter Vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)









+3 -1



просмотров: 252

