Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Новое видео ARCH ENEMY [49]
*Вокалист DEEP PURPLE: «Не думаю, что RITCHIE BLACKMORE сейчас хорошо и... [48]
*GENE SIMMONS: «Я не жалею, что хотел прибрать "козу"» [36]
*METALLICA & Lady Gaga: Видео с репетиции [34]
*Гитарист METALLICA рассказал, что над ним издевались в школе [22]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*Delain*



3 сен 2017 : 		 Концертный релиз DELAIN выйдет осенью

12 май 2017 : 		 BURTON C. BELL присоединился к DELAIN

2 мар 2017 : 		 DELAIN организуют совместный тур с басистом NIGHTWISH

28 ноя 2016 : 		 Вокалистка DELAIN: «"Moonbathers" — наш самый разноплановый альбом»

5 ноя 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления DELAIN

17 окт 2016 : 		 Видео полного выступления DELAIN

30 авг 2016 : 		 DELAIN в акустике

20 авг 2016 : 		 Семплы новых песен DELAIN

13 авг 2016 : 		 Новая песня DELAIN

10 авг 2016 : 		 Вокалистка DELAIN о вдохновении

4 авг 2016 : 		 Видео с текстом от DELAIN

22 июн 2016 : 		 Новый альбом DELAIN выйдет в августе

21 июн 2016 : 		 Вокалистка DELAIN пообещала "более разнообразный" новый альбом

15 июн 2016 : 		 DELAIN завершили работу над альбомом

27 апр 2016 : 		 DELAIN отметят десятилетие в декабре

13 фев 2016 : 		 Семплы новых песен DELAIN

12 фев 2016 : 		 DELAIN исполнили новый трек

8 фев 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления DELAIN

6 фев 2016 : 		 Новое видео DELAIN

21 янв 2016 : 		 Новая песня DELAIN

10 дек 2015 : 		 Новый ЕР DELAIN выйдет в феврале

27 окт 2015 : 		 Пополнение в составе DELAIN

7 май 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от DELAIN

7 июн 2014 : 		 DELAIN сменили ударника

1 апр 2014 : 		 Новое видео DELAIN

25 мар 2014 : 		 DELAIN открыли европейский тур

11 мар 2014 : 		 Семплы новых песен DELAIN

6 мар 2014 : 		 Видео с текстом от DELAIN

19 фев 2014 : 		 Бывший вокалист ORPHANAGE на новом альбоме DELAIN

12 фев 2014 : 		 Фрагмент новой песни DELAIN с участием басиста NIGHTWISH

5 фев 2014 : 		 Вокалистка THE AGONIST на новом альбоме DELAIN

1 фев 2014 : 		 Басист NIGHTWISH's MARCO HIETALA на новом альбоме DELAIN

23 янв 2014 : 		 Новый альбом DELAIN выйдет в апреле

10 ноя 2013 : 		 DELAIN исполнили новую песню

25 окт 2013 : 		 Видео полного концерта DELAIN

20 окт 2013 : 		 Вокалистка WITHIN TEMPTATION присоединилась на сцене к DELAIN

3 авг 2013 : 		 DELAIN в круизе 70000 TONS OF METAL

21 июн 2013 : 		 Новое видео DELAIN

6 апр 2013 : 		 Семплы новых песен DELAIN

26 фев 2013 : 		 Новый релиз DELAIN выйдет в мае

21 фев 2013 : 		 Вокалистка DELAIN сломала руку после подписания контракта

17 сен 2012 : 		 Новое видео DELAIN

9 июл 2012 : 		 Видео из тура DELAIN

22 май 2012 : 		 Семплы нового альбома DELAIN

15 май 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления DELAIN

21 апр 2012 : 		 Новое видео DELAIN

8 апр 2012 : 		 Вокалистка DELAIN в проекте 'Queer Amsterdam'

4 апр 2012 : 		 Новая песня DELAIN

27 мар 2012 : 		 Дата выхода нового альбома DELAIN

15 фев 2012 : 		 Бывший гитарист AFTER FOREVER в DELAIN

10 фев 2012 : 		 Семплы двух новых песен DELAIN

20 янв 2012 : 		 Фронтмен FEAR FACTORY в качестве гостя на новом альбоме DELAIN

6 дек 2011 : 		 Название нового альбома DELAIN

6 сен 2011 : 		 DELAIN начали запись альбома

12 май 2011 : 		 DELAIN исполнили два новых трека

18 апр 2011 : 		 Новый гитарист DELAIN

5 окт 2010 : 		 Видео с выступления DELAIN

12 сен 2010 : 		 DELAIN работают над новым альбомом

15 мар 2010 : 		 DELAIN объявили имя нового басиста

15 фев 2010 : 		 DELAIN продлили контракт с Roadrunner

3 ноя 2009 : 		 DELAIN сняли концерт

30 окт 2009 : 		 DELAIN покинул гитарист

20 окт 2009 : 		 Новое видео DELAIN

23 мар 2009 : 		 Новый альбом DELAIN online!

17 мар 2009 : 		 DELAIN: видео на песню "April Rain" в сети

13 мар 2009 : 		 DELAIN: концертное видео новой песни в сети

20 фев 2009 : 		 Новая песня DELAIN

23 янв 2009 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома DELAIN

9 янв 2009 : 		 Выход нового альбома DELAIN отложен

22 дек 2008 : 		 Концертное видео новой песни от DELAIN

26 ноя 2008 : 		 Новый альбом DELAIN выйдет в феврале

17 сен 2008 : 		 DELAIN в сентябре запишут альбом

18 дек 2007 : 		 DELAIN: видео "The Gathering" в сети

12 июл 2007 : 		 DELAIN: новый сингл в июле

2 июл 2007 : 		 DELAIN: новый клип в сети

13 май 2007 : 		 DELAIN сняли видео на песню 'See Me In Shadow'

18 сен 2006 : 		 Дебютный альбом DELAIN

| - |
|||| 3 сен 2017

Концертный релиз DELAIN выйдет осенью

*
zoom
*
* *
DELAIN выпустят первый в карьере концертный релиз, "A Decade Of Delain: Live At Paradiso", двадцать седьмого октября на Napalm Records. Запись проходила на шоу десятого декабря 2016, а среди гостей были Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY), Liv Kristine, Burton C. Bell (FEAR FACTORY) и другие.

Трек-лист:

01. Intro (The Monarch)
02. Hands Of Gold (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)
03. Suckerpunch
04. The Glory And The Scum
05. Get The Devil Out Of Me
06. Army Of Dolls
07. The Hurricane
08. April Rain
09. Where Is The Blood (featuring Burton C. Bell)
10. Here Come The Vultures
11. Fire With Fire
12. The Tragedy Of The Commons (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)
13. Danse Macabre
14. Sleepwalkers Dream (featuring Rob van der Loo, Sander Zoer, and Guus Eikens)
15. Your Body Is A Battleground (featuring Marco Hietala)
16. Stay Forever
17. See Me In Shadow (featuring Liv Kristine and Elianne Anemaat)
18. The Gathering
19. Pristine (featuring George Oosthoek)
20. Mother Machine
21. Sing To Me (featuring Marco Hietala)
22. Don't Let Go
23. We Are The Others

DVD/Blu-ray bonus content:

01. We Are The Others - A Decade Of Delain (documentary)
02. We Are The Others (live at Masters Of Rock 2015)
03. Suckerpunch (official music video)

DELAIN To Release 'Live At Paradiso' DVD/Blu-Ray In October






Like!+4Dislike!-2


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



просмотров: 429

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Knorkator Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2017 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом