3 сен 2017



Концертный релиз DELAIN выйдет осенью DELAIN выпустят первый в карьере концертный релиз, "A Decade Of Delain: Live At Paradiso", двадцать седьмого октября на Napalm Records. Запись проходила на шоу десятого декабря 2016, а среди гостей были Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY), Liv Kristine, Burton C. Bell (FEAR FACTORY) и другие.



Трек-лист:



01. Intro (The Monarch)

02. Hands Of Gold (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)

03. Suckerpunch

04. The Glory And The Scum

05. Get The Devil Out Of Me

06. Army Of Dolls

07. The Hurricane

08. April Rain

09. Where Is The Blood (featuring Burton C. Bell)

10. Here Come The Vultures

11. Fire With Fire

12. The Tragedy Of The Commons (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)

13. Danse Macabre

14. Sleepwalkers Dream (featuring Rob van der Loo, Sander Zoer, and Guus Eikens)

15. Your Body Is A Battleground (featuring Marco Hietala)

16. Stay Forever

17. See Me In Shadow (featuring Liv Kristine and Elianne Anemaat)

18. The Gathering

19. Pristine (featuring George Oosthoek)

20. Mother Machine

21. Sing To Me (featuring Marco Hietala)

22. Don't Let Go

23. We Are The Others



DVD/Blu-ray bonus content:



01. We Are The Others - A Decade Of Delain (documentary)

02. We Are The Others (live at Masters Of Rock 2015)

03. Suckerpunch (official music video)















+4 -2





просмотров: 429

