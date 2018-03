5 мар 2018



Бокс-сет ROB ZOMBIE выйдет весной 30 марта на Interscope/Geffen/A&M состоится релиз винилового бокс-сета ROB ZOMBIE, в который войдет:



* "Astro-Creep: 2000 Live" - 1LP (new album: recorded at Riot Fest Chicago, September 2016)

* "Hellbilly Deluxe" - 1LP (first release on 180g black vinyl since 1998)

* "American Made Music To Strip By" - 2LP (first release on vinyl since 1999)

* "The Sinister Urge" - 1LP (first release on 180g black vinyl since 2001)

* "Educated Horses" - 1LP (first release on 180g black vinyl)

* "Zombie Live" - 2LP (first release on vinyl)

* "Hellbilly Deluxe 2" - 1LP (first release on vinyl since 2010)

* "Mondo Sex Head" - 2LP (first release on 180g black vinyl)

* "Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor" - 1LP (first release on 180g black vinyl)

* "Spookshow International Live" - 2LP (first release on 180g black vinyl)

* "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" - 1LP (first release on 180g black vinyl)



Exclusive extras:



• Foil stamp-numbered custom box designed by Rob Zombie

• Individually hand-painted, vacuum-formed Creeper Robot mask

• 8GB Creeper Robot USB stick with all 11 albums in uncompressed 44.1kHz/16-bit digital audio files for personal use

• Five collectable lithographs designed by Rob Zombie and Hartman, including one autographed by Zombie

• Turntable mat designed by Rob Zombie

• Microfiber LP cleaning cloth designed by Rob Zombie and Hartman



"Astro-Creep: 2000 Live" track listing (recorded live at Riot Fest in Chicago, September 2016):



01. Electric Head, Pt. 1 (The Agony)

02. Super-Charger Heaven

03. Real Solution #9

04. Creature Of The Wheel

05. Electric Head, Pt. 2 (The Ecstasy)

06. Grease Paint And Monkey Brains

07. I, Zombie

08. More Human Than Human

09. El Phantasmo And The Chicken-Run Blast-O-Rama

10. Blur The Technicolor

11. Blood, Milk And Sky















