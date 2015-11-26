сегодня



Новое видео VIRGIN STEELE



VIRGIN STEELE опубликовали видео/аудио визуальный семплер к пятидисковому бокс-сету Seven Devils Moonshine.



Трек-лист:



CD 1 "Ghost Harvest (The Spectral Vintage Sessions)" Vintage 1 - Black Wine For Mourning (new album)



01. Seven Dead Within



02. Green Dusk Blues



03. Psychic Slaughter



04. Bonedust (Orchestral Version)



05. Hearts On Fire



06. Child Of The Morning Star



07. Murder In High-Gloss Relief



08. Feral



09. Justine



10. Princess Amy



11. Wicked Game



Clouds Of Oblivion Medley (Tracks 12 & 13)



12. Little Wing



13. The Gods Don't Remember...





CD 2 "Ghost Harvest (The Spectral Vintage Sessions)" Vintage 2 - Red Wine For Warning (new album)



01. The Evil In Her Eyes (Piano & Vocal Version)



02. Feelin' Alright



03. Sister Moon



Summertime Darkness Suite (Tracks 4, 5, & 6)



04. Sweating Into Dawn



05. Summertime



06. Black Leaves Swirl Down My Street



07. Rip Off



The Gods Are Hungry Triptych (Tracks 8, 9, & 10)



08. The Gods Are Hungry Poem



09. The Poisoned Wound



10. The Birth Of Beauty



11. Profession Of Violence...



12. Rock Steady



13. Nutshell



14. Slow & Easy "Intro"



15. Jesus Just Left Chicago



Late Night Barroom Hoodoo Medley (Tracks 16, 17, 18, & 19)



16. Soul Kitchen



17. When The Music's Over



18. Crawling King Snake



19. When The Music's Over "Reprise"



20. Imhullu



The Drained White Suite (Tracks 21, 22, & 23)



21. After Dark



22. Wake The Dead



23. The Graveyard Dance



24. The Triple Goddess



25. Twilight Of The Gods (Live Acoustic Rehearsal Version)



26. Transfiguration (Live Acoustic Rehearsal Version)





CD 3 "Gothic Voodoo Anthems" (new album)



01. I Will Come For You (Orchestral Version)



02. Queen Of The Dead (Orchestral Version)



03. The Orpheus Taboo (Orchestral Version)



04. Kingdom Of The Fearless (The Destruction Of Troy) (Orchestral Version)



05. The Black Light Bacchanalia (Orchestral Version)



06. Zeus Ascendant



07. By The Hammer Of Zeus (And The Wrecking Ball Of Thor) (Orchestral Version)



The Gothic Voodoo Suite (Tracks 8, 9 & 10)



08. Rumanian Folk Dance No. 3 "Pe Loc"



09. Delirium "Excerpt"



10. Snakeskin Voodoo Man (Orchestral Version)



11. The Enchanter



The Fire & Ice Medley (Tracks 12, 13 & 14)



12. Bone China



13. No Quarter



14. Bone China "Reprise"



Passion In The French Quarter Medley (Tracks 15 & 16)



15. Chloe Dancer



16. Gentle Groove



17. Darkness-Darkness



18. Death Letter Blues



19. Spoonful





CD 4 "Hymns To Victory" (re-release)



01. Flames Of Thy Power (From Blood They Rise)



02. Through The Ring Of Fire



03. Invictus



04. Crown Of Glory (Unscarred) (In Fury Mix)



05. Kingdom Of The Fearless (The Destruction Of Troy)



06. The Spirit Of Steele (Acoustic Version)



07. A Symphony Of Steele (Battle Mix)



08. The Burning Of Rome (Cry For Pompeii)



09. I Will Come For You



10. Dust From The Burning & Amaranth (Orchestral Versions) (Bonus Tracks)



11. Noble Savage (Long Lost Early Mix)



12. Mists Of Avalon



13. Emalaith



CD 5 "The Book Of Burning" (Re-Release)



01. Conjurtion Of The Watcher



02. Don't Say Goodbye (Tonight)



03. Rain Of Fire



04. Annihilation



05. Hellfire Woman



06. Children Of The Storm



07. The Chosen Ones



08. The Succubus



09. Minuet In G Minor



10. The Redeemer



11. I Am The One



12. Hot And Wild



13. Birth Through Fire



14. Guardians Of The Flame



15. The Final Days



16. A Cry In The Night



17. Queen Of The Dead (Nordic Twilight Version) (Bonus Track)













+0 -0









просмотров: 138

