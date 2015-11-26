Arts
24 янв 2019 : 		 Новое видео VIRGIN STEELE

Новое видео VIRGIN STEELE



VIRGIN STEELE опубликовали видео/аудио визуальный семплер к пятидисковому бокс-сету Seven Devils Moonshine.

Трек-лист:

CD 1 "Ghost Harvest (The Spectral Vintage Sessions)" Vintage 1 - Black Wine For Mourning (new album)

01. Seven Dead Within

02. Green Dusk Blues

03. Psychic Slaughter

04. Bonedust (Orchestral Version)

05. Hearts On Fire

06. Child Of The Morning Star

07. Murder In High-Gloss Relief

08. Feral

09. Justine

10. Princess Amy

11. Wicked Game

Clouds Of Oblivion Medley (Tracks 12 & 13)

12. Little Wing

13. The Gods Don't Remember...


CD 2 "Ghost Harvest (The Spectral Vintage Sessions)" Vintage 2 - Red Wine For Warning (new album)

01. The Evil In Her Eyes (Piano & Vocal Version)

02. Feelin' Alright

03. Sister Moon

Summertime Darkness Suite (Tracks 4, 5, & 6)

04. Sweating Into Dawn

05. Summertime

06. Black Leaves Swirl Down My Street

07. Rip Off

The Gods Are Hungry Triptych (Tracks 8, 9, & 10)

08. The Gods Are Hungry Poem

09. The Poisoned Wound

10. The Birth Of Beauty

11. Profession Of Violence...

12. Rock Steady

13. Nutshell

14. Slow & Easy "Intro"

15. Jesus Just Left Chicago

Late Night Barroom Hoodoo Medley (Tracks 16, 17, 18, & 19)

16. Soul Kitchen

17. When The Music's Over

18. Crawling King Snake

19. When The Music's Over "Reprise"

20. Imhullu

The Drained White Suite (Tracks 21, 22, & 23)

21. After Dark

22. Wake The Dead

23. The Graveyard Dance

24. The Triple Goddess

25. Twilight Of The Gods (Live Acoustic Rehearsal Version)

26. Transfiguration (Live Acoustic Rehearsal Version)


CD 3 "Gothic Voodoo Anthems" (new album)

01. I Will Come For You (Orchestral Version)

02. Queen Of The Dead (Orchestral Version)

03. The Orpheus Taboo (Orchestral Version)

04. Kingdom Of The Fearless (The Destruction Of Troy) (Orchestral Version)

05. The Black Light Bacchanalia (Orchestral Version)

06. Zeus Ascendant

07. By The Hammer Of Zeus (And The Wrecking Ball Of Thor) (Orchestral Version)

The Gothic Voodoo Suite (Tracks 8, 9 & 10)

08. Rumanian Folk Dance No. 3 "Pe Loc"

09. Delirium "Excerpt"

10. Snakeskin Voodoo Man (Orchestral Version)

11. The Enchanter

The Fire & Ice Medley (Tracks 12, 13 & 14)

12. Bone China

13. No Quarter

14. Bone China "Reprise"

Passion In The French Quarter Medley (Tracks 15 & 16)

15. Chloe Dancer

16. Gentle Groove

17. Darkness-Darkness

18. Death Letter Blues

19. Spoonful


CD 4 "Hymns To Victory" (re-release)

01. Flames Of Thy Power (From Blood They Rise)

02. Through The Ring Of Fire

03. Invictus

04. Crown Of Glory (Unscarred) (In Fury Mix)

05. Kingdom Of The Fearless (The Destruction Of Troy)

06. The Spirit Of Steele (Acoustic Version)

07. A Symphony Of Steele (Battle Mix)

08. The Burning Of Rome (Cry For Pompeii)

09. I Will Come For You

10. Dust From The Burning & Amaranth (Orchestral Versions) (Bonus Tracks)

11. Noble Savage (Long Lost Early Mix)

12. Mists Of Avalon

13. Emalaith

CD 5 "The Book Of Burning" (Re-Release)

01. Conjurtion Of The Watcher

02. Don't Say Goodbye (Tonight)

03. Rain Of Fire

04. Annihilation

05. Hellfire Woman

06. Children Of The Storm

07. The Chosen Ones

08. The Succubus

09. Minuet In G Minor

10. The Redeemer

11. I Am The One

12. Hot And Wild

13. Birth Through Fire

14. Guardians Of The Flame

15. The Final Days

16. A Cry In The Night

17. Queen Of The Dead (Nordic Twilight Version) (Bonus Track)

VIRGIN STEELE Release Epic, Monumental Movie "In The Devil's Garden"; Video Streaming





