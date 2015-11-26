|
|
|
все новости группы
|
сегодня
Новое видео VIRGIN STEELE
VIRGIN STEELE опубликовали видео/аудио визуальный семплер к пятидисковому бокс-сету Seven Devils Moonshine.
Трек-лист:
CD 1 "Ghost Harvest (The Spectral Vintage Sessions)" Vintage 1 - Black Wine For Mourning (new album)
01. Seven Dead Within
02. Green Dusk Blues
03. Psychic Slaughter
04. Bonedust (Orchestral Version)
05. Hearts On Fire
06. Child Of The Morning Star
07. Murder In High-Gloss Relief
08. Feral
09. Justine
10. Princess Amy
11. Wicked Game
Clouds Of Oblivion Medley (Tracks 12 & 13)
12. Little Wing
13. The Gods Don't Remember...
CD 2 "Ghost Harvest (The Spectral Vintage Sessions)" Vintage 2 - Red Wine For Warning (new album)
01. The Evil In Her Eyes (Piano & Vocal Version)
02. Feelin' Alright
03. Sister Moon
Summertime Darkness Suite (Tracks 4, 5, & 6)
04. Sweating Into Dawn
05. Summertime
06. Black Leaves Swirl Down My Street
07. Rip Off
The Gods Are Hungry Triptych (Tracks 8, 9, & 10)
08. The Gods Are Hungry Poem
09. The Poisoned Wound
10. The Birth Of Beauty
11. Profession Of Violence...
12. Rock Steady
13. Nutshell
14. Slow & Easy "Intro"
15. Jesus Just Left Chicago
Late Night Barroom Hoodoo Medley (Tracks 16, 17, 18, & 19)
16. Soul Kitchen
17. When The Music's Over
18. Crawling King Snake
19. When The Music's Over "Reprise"
20. Imhullu
The Drained White Suite (Tracks 21, 22, & 23)
21. After Dark
22. Wake The Dead
23. The Graveyard Dance
24. The Triple Goddess
25. Twilight Of The Gods (Live Acoustic Rehearsal Version)
26. Transfiguration (Live Acoustic Rehearsal Version)
CD 3 "Gothic Voodoo Anthems" (new album)
01. I Will Come For You (Orchestral Version)
02. Queen Of The Dead (Orchestral Version)
03. The Orpheus Taboo (Orchestral Version)
04. Kingdom Of The Fearless (The Destruction Of Troy) (Orchestral Version)
05. The Black Light Bacchanalia (Orchestral Version)
06. Zeus Ascendant
07. By The Hammer Of Zeus (And The Wrecking Ball Of Thor) (Orchestral Version)
The Gothic Voodoo Suite (Tracks 8, 9 & 10)
08. Rumanian Folk Dance No. 3 "Pe Loc"
09. Delirium "Excerpt"
10. Snakeskin Voodoo Man (Orchestral Version)
11. The Enchanter
The Fire & Ice Medley (Tracks 12, 13 & 14)
12. Bone China
13. No Quarter
14. Bone China "Reprise"
Passion In The French Quarter Medley (Tracks 15 & 16)
15. Chloe Dancer
16. Gentle Groove
17. Darkness-Darkness
18. Death Letter Blues
19. Spoonful
CD 4 "Hymns To Victory" (re-release)
01. Flames Of Thy Power (From Blood They Rise)
02. Through The Ring Of Fire
03. Invictus
04. Crown Of Glory (Unscarred) (In Fury Mix)
05. Kingdom Of The Fearless (The Destruction Of Troy)
06. The Spirit Of Steele (Acoustic Version)
07. A Symphony Of Steele (Battle Mix)
08. The Burning Of Rome (Cry For Pompeii)
09. I Will Come For You
10. Dust From The Burning & Amaranth (Orchestral Versions) (Bonus Tracks)
11. Noble Savage (Long Lost Early Mix)
12. Mists Of Avalon
13. Emalaith
CD 5 "The Book Of Burning" (Re-Release)
01. Conjurtion Of The Watcher
02. Don't Say Goodbye (Tonight)
03. Rain Of Fire
04. Annihilation
05. Hellfire Woman
06. Children Of The Storm
07. The Chosen Ones
08. The Succubus
09. Minuet In G Minor
10. The Redeemer
11. I Am The One
12. Hot And Wild
13. Birth Through Fire
14. Guardians Of The Flame
15. The Final Days
16. A Cry In The Night
17. Queen Of The Dead (Nordic Twilight Version) (Bonus Track)
|
|
Сообщений нет
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).