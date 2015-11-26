сегодня



Новый альбом I PREVAIL выйдет в марте



I PREVAIL выпустят новую работу, получившую название "Trauma", двадцать девятого марта на Fearless Records.









Now, the album represents a realization of I PREVAIL's full potential. The band elevates rock by making it unpredictable again, leaping from moments of metal, alternative, electronic, and hip-hop. This unpredictability powers the heavy and hard-hitting new single "Bow Down". Additionally, they unveiled an accompanying single "Breaking Down", which pairs glitchy flourishes with a hypnotic and heartfelt vocal performance and impactful refrain.

















+0 -0









просмотров: 30

