Новое видео I PREVAIL

"Paranoid", новое видео группы I PREVAIL, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Trauma", выходящего 29 марта на Fearless Records.



I PREVAIL: 'Paranoid' Video Released

Now, the album represents a realization of I PREVAIL's full potential. The band elevates rock by making it unpredictable again, leaping from moments of metal, alternative, electronic, and hip-hop. This unpredictability powers the heavy and hard-hitting single "Bow Down". Additionally, they unveiled an another single "Breaking Down", which pairs glitchy flourishes with a hypnotic and heartfelt vocal performance and impactful refrain.






