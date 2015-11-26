сегодня



Концертное видео FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE



Итальянская группа FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE опубликовала концертное видео на песню "Healing Through War" из Blu-ray "An Evening In Perugia", вошедшего в CD-диджипак нового альбома "Veleno", выходящего 24 мая на Nuclear Blast Records.



Трек-лист:



"Fury"

"Carnivorous Lamb"

"Sugar"

"The Praying Mantis’ Strategy"

"Monnalisa"

"Worship and Forget"

"Absinthe"

"Pissing On The Score"

"The Day We’ll Be Gone"

"Embrace The Oblivion"

"Veleno"



















