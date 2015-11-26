Arts
Новости
Лидер MEGADETH всё-таки не против однополых браков
Новое видео RAMMSTEIN
Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома RAMMSTEIN
Гитарист CYNIC выпустит трилогию
OZZY OSBOURNE: «Я так горжусь тем, что сделал в своей жизни»
1 май 2019 : 		 Концертное видео FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

11 апр 2019 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

7 апр 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом от FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

9 мар 2019 : 		 Новый альбом FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE выйдет в мае

5 апр 2018 : 		 У FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE украли оборудование

11 окт 2017 : 		 FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE расстались с вокалистом

4 фев 2016 : 		 Новое видео FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

22 янв 2016 : 		 Видео с текстом от FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

29 дек 2015 : 		 Новая песня FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

23 дек 2015 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

9 дек 2015 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

12 ноя 2015 : 		 Обложка нового альбома FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

17 июл 2015 : 		 Название нового альбома FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

9 дек 2014 : 		 Новое видео FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

4 фев 2014 : 		 Новое видео FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

9 дек 2013 : 		 Готовим с FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

18 окт 2013 : 		 FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE выпустили вино

13 авг 2013 : 		 Новый альбом FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE доступен для прослушивания

2 авг 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

25 июл 2013 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

10 июл 2013 : 		 Новая песня FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

21 июн 2013 : 		 Новый альбом FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE выйдет в августе

22 апр 2013 : 		 FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE работают над новым альбомом

23 дек 2012 : 		 Новое видео FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

18 дек 2012 : 		 FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE на Hard Impact Management Inc.

19 июл 2011 : 		 Новое видео FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE
Итальянская группа FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE опубликовала концертное видео на песню "Healing Through War" из Blu-ray "An Evening In Perugia", вошедшего в CD-диджипак нового альбома "Veleno", выходящего 24 мая на Nuclear Blast Records.

Трек-лист:

"Fury"
"Carnivorous Lamb"
"Sugar"
"The Praying Mantis’ Strategy"
"Monnalisa"
"Worship and Forget"
"Absinthe"
"Pissing On The Score"
"The Day We’ll Be Gone"
"Embrace The Oblivion"
"Veleno"

КомментарииСкрыть/показать 1 )

ИванСмирнов1


1 май 2019, 12:16		Сделайте новость про Мыглу лучше)
Two Mgła Shows Have Been Canceled Amidst Ties to NSBM
Two performances by the Polish black metal band Mgła have been canceled following reports of the band members’ involvement with and ties to NSBM acts and known white supremacists.

In an official statement via Facebook, Mgła referred to themselves as the “target of [a] smear campaign,” while threatening to bring legal action against “sources which are publishing defamation in print.” But at least one of the band’s two members has undeniable connections to NSBM: frontman and multi-instrumentalist Mikołaj Żentara (“M.”) has a solo project, Leichenhalle, that released an album called Judenfrei (“Free of Jews”) and featured song titles such as “Jerusalem in Flames,” “Different Solution,” and “China Scum.”


