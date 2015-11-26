Концертное видео FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE

Итальянская группа FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE опубликовала концертное видео на песню "Healing Through War" из Blu-ray "An Evening In Perugia", вошедшего в CD-диджипак нового альбома "Veleno", выходящего 24 мая на Nuclear Blast Records.
Трек-лист:
"Fury"
"Carnivorous Lamb"
"Sugar"
"The Praying Mantis’ Strategy"
"Monnalisa"
"Worship and Forget"
"Absinthe"
"Pissing On The Score"
"The Day We’ll Be Gone"
"Embrace The Oblivion"
"Veleno"
