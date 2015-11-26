сегодня



Винилы CATTLE DECAPITATION выйдут летом



Двадцать первого августа состоится выход виниловых версий альбомов CATTLE DECAPITATION, Monolith Of Inhumanity и The Anthropocene Extinction. Они будут доступны в следующих вариантах:



Monolith of Inhumanity LP:

- "An Exhibition of Insides" bone / oxblood melt vinyl (US exclusive - first pressing 700 copies)

- "Erythrocytic Disgorgence" beer w/ red splatter vinyl (US exclusive - first pressing 300 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- "Projectile Ovulation" clear w/ red and white splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- "Eye of the Monolith" red w/ black splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- "Precious Metal" gold / silver split vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts and merch items are also available!



The Anthropocene Extinction:

- "Message in a Bottle" coke bottle green w/ white inside vinyl (US exclusive - first pressing 700 copies)

- "Anthropocrepitus" clear w/ aqua blue and gold splatter vinyl (US exclusive - first pressing 300 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- "Circo Inhumanitas" yellow / red circus tent vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- "Trash Explosion" multi-color splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- "Anti-Arctic" white / blue melt vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts and merch items are also available! Including the "Octagoat" T-Shirt design (Metal Blade exclusive)







+1 -0



просмотров: 121

