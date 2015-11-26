Кавер-версия T-REX от THE SWORD

Несмотря на то, что THE SWORD уже два года как взяли паузу, группа решила выпустить сборник лучших треков, который получил название "Conquest Of Kingdoms". Он выйдет на виниле и будет содержать тридцать треков, шестнадцать из которых ранее не издавались. Кроме того, в тот же день (пятое июня) будет выпущен тройной CD "Chronology 2006-2018", куда войдут 52 композиции, двенадцать из которых ранее не публиковались.
Трек-лист "Conquest Of Kingdoms":
Disc 1
Side A
1. The Horned Goddess (live)
2. Barael's Blade (live)
3. Lament for the Aurochs (live)
4. Iron Swan (live)
Side B
5. The Sundering (live)
6. Fire Lances of the Ancient Hyperzephyrians (live)
7. The Black River (live)
8. The White Sea (live)
Disc 2
Side A
1. Sea of Spears (live)
2. Freya (live)
3. Night City (live)
4. The Chronomancer II: Nemesis (live)
Side B
5. He's Waiting (C Average Version)
6. Sea of Spears
7. Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin cover)
8. Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings (ZZ Top cover)
9. Codex Corvidae
10. Freya '08
Disc 3
Side A
1. Forever My Queen (Pentagram cover)
2. She (KISS cover)
3. Daughter of Dawn
4. Farstar
5. Cold Sweat
6. Cheap Sunglasses (ZZ Top cover)
Side B
7. Hammer of Heaven
8. Hexenringe
9. Seriously Mysterious (Level One Remix)
10. John the Revelator
11. Turnt to Dust
12. Serpent Weather
Трек-лист Chronology: 2006-2018:
Disc 1
1. Freya
2. Winter's Wolves
3. The Horned Goddess
4. Iron Swan
5. How Heavy This Axe
6. Fire Lances of the Ancient Hyperzephyrians
7. Maiden, Mother & Crone
8. The Black River
9. Acheron / Unearthing the Orb
10. Lawless Lands
11. The Warp Riders
12. Tears of Fire
13. The Horned Goddess (live)
14. Barael's Blade (live)
15. Lament for the Aurochs (live)
16. Iron Swan (live)
Disc 2
1. Cloak of Feathers
2. Dying Earth
3. Seven Sisters
4. Apocryphon
5. Empty Temples
6. Mist & Shadow
7. Early Snow
8. The Dreamthieves
9. Seriously Mysterious
10. Buzzards
11. Deadly Nightshade
12. Sea of Green
13. Used Future
14. Come and Gone
15. Sea of Spears (live)
16. Freya (live)
17. Night City (live)
18. The Chronomancer II: Nemesis (live)
Disc 3
1. He's Waiting (C Average Version)
2. Sea of Spears
3. Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin cover)
4. Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings (ZZ Top cover)
5. Codex Corvidae
6. Freya '08
7. Forever My Queen (Pentagram cover)
8. She (KISS cover)
9. Daughter of Dawn
10. Farstar
11. Cold Sweat
12. Cheap Sunglasses (ZZ Top cover)
13. Hammer of Heaven
14. Hexenringe
15. Seriously Mysterious (Level One Remix)
16. John the Revelator
17. Turnt to Dust
18. Serpent Weather
Кавер-версия хита T-REX “Children Of The Revolution” доступна ниже.
