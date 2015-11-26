сегодня



Карантинное видео от THE SWORD



THE SWORD опубликовали карантинное видео на композицию "Winter's Wolves" — это один из трех запланированных в рамках Conquest Of Quarantine роликов. В оригинале этот трек вошел в альбом 2006 года "Age Of Winters".



«Изначально трек назывался 'A Druid’s Curse', а текст должны был стать настоящим литературным проклятьем. Несмотря на то, что он написан в начале 00-х, я нахожу, что он куда более релевантен сейчас чем тогда».



Это второй трек в рамках Conquest Of Quarantine, ранее группа представила собственное прочтение нетленного хита T-REX "Children Of The Revolution". Пятого июня группа выпустила трех-дисковую компиляцию.



Трек-лист "Conquest Of Kingdoms":



Disc 1



Side A

1. The Horned Goddess (live)

2. Barael's Blade (live)

3. Lament for the Aurochs (live)

4. Iron Swan (live)



Side B

5. The Sundering (live)

6. Fire Lances of the Ancient Hyperzephyrians (live)

7. The Black River (live)

8. The White Sea (live)



Disc 2



Side A

1. Sea of Spears (live)

2. Freya (live)

3. Night City (live)

4. The Chronomancer II: Nemesis (live)



Side B

5. He's Waiting (C Average Version)

6. Sea of Spears

7. Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin cover)

8. Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings (ZZ Top cover)

9. Codex Corvidae

10. Freya '08



Disc 3



Side A

1. Forever My Queen (Pentagram cover)

2. She (KISS cover)

3. Daughter of Dawn

4. Farstar

5. Cold Sweat

6. Cheap Sunglasses (ZZ Top cover)



Side B

7. Hammer of Heaven

8. Hexenringe

9. Seriously Mysterious (Level One Remix)

10. John the Revelator

11. Turnt to Dust

12. Serpent Weather



Трек-лист Chronology: 2006-2018:



Disc 1

1. Freya

2. Winter's Wolves

3. The Horned Goddess

4. Iron Swan

5. How Heavy This Axe

6. Fire Lances of the Ancient Hyperzephyrians

7. Maiden, Mother & Crone

8. The Black River

9. Acheron / Unearthing the Orb

10. Lawless Lands

11. The Warp Riders

12. Tears of Fire

13. The Horned Goddess (live)

14. Barael's Blade (live)

15. Lament for the Aurochs (live)

16. Iron Swan (live)



Disc 2



1. Cloak of Feathers

2. Dying Earth

3. Seven Sisters

4. Apocryphon

5. Empty Temples

6. Mist & Shadow

7. Early Snow

8. The Dreamthieves

9. Seriously Mysterious

10. Buzzards

11. Deadly Nightshade

12. Sea of Green

13. Used Future

14. Come and Gone

15. Sea of Spears (live)

16. Freya (live)

17. Night City (live)

18. The Chronomancer II: Nemesis (live)



Disc 3



1. He's Waiting (C Average Version)

2. Sea of Spears

3. Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin cover)

4. Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings (ZZ Top cover)

5. Codex Corvidae

6. Freya '08

7. Forever My Queen (Pentagram cover)

8. She (KISS cover)

9. Daughter of Dawn

10. Farstar

11. Cold Sweat

12. Cheap Sunglasses (ZZ Top cover)

13. Hammer of Heaven

14. Hexenringe

15. Seriously Mysterious (Level One Remix)

16. John the Revelator

17. Turnt to Dust

18. Serpent Weather







