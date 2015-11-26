Arts
31 июл 2020 : 		 Карантинное видео от THE SWORD

24 июл 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия T-REX от THE SWORD

4 май 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия KISS от THE SWORD

11 апр 2020 : 		 THE SWORD готовят компиляцию

25 мар 2018 : 		 Новое видео THE SWORD

23 мар 2018 : 		 Видео с выступления THE SWORD

16 мар 2018 : 		 Концерт THE SWORD в прямом эфире

23 фев 2018 : 		 Видео с текстом от THE SWORD

28 янв 2018 : 		 Новая песня THE SWORD

12 окт 2017 : 		 THE SWORD приступили к записи

1 авг 2017 : 		 Гитарист THE SWORD выпускает трибьют PINK FLOYD

7 июн 2017 : 		 Гитарист THE SWORD выпускает трибьют PINK FLOYD

8 апр 2017 : 		 Концертный релиз THE SWORD выйдет весной

12 авг 2016 : 		 THE SWORD в акустике

12 июн 2016 : 		 Обучающее видео от гитариста THE SWORD

15 апр 2016 : 		 THE SWORD выпустят винил с госпелом

28 окт 2015 : 		 THE SWORD выпустят винил

11 авг 2015 : 		 Новая песня THE SWORD

7 авг 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от THE SWORD

31 июл 2015 : 		 Новая песня THE SWORD

24 июл 2015 : 		 Новый альбом THE SWORD выйдет на виниле

17 июл 2015 : 		 Новая песня THE SWORD

9 июл 2015 : 		 Новый сингл THE SWORD выйдет в июле

2 июл 2015 : 		 Новая песня THE SWORD

3 июн 2015 : 		 Новый альбом THE SWORD выйдет в августе

2 фев 2015 : 		 THE SWORD войдут в студию в марте
THE SWORD опубликовали карантинное видео на композицию "Winter's Wolves" — это один из трех запланированных в рамках Conquest Of Quarantine роликов. В оригинале этот трек вошел в альбом 2006 года "Age Of Winters".

«Изначально трек назывался 'A Druid’s Curse', а текст должны был стать настоящим литературным проклятьем. Несмотря на то, что он написан в начале 00-х, я нахожу, что он куда более релевантен сейчас чем тогда».

Это второй трек в рамках Conquest Of Quarantine, ранее группа представила собственное прочтение нетленного хита T-REX "Children Of The Revolution". Пятого июня группа выпустила трех-дисковую компиляцию.

Трек-лист "Conquest Of Kingdoms":

Disc 1

Side A
1. The Horned Goddess (live)
2. Barael's Blade (live)
3. Lament for the Aurochs (live)
4. Iron Swan (live)

Side B
5. The Sundering (live)
6. Fire Lances of the Ancient Hyperzephyrians (live)
7. The Black River (live)
8. The White Sea (live)

Disc 2

Side A
1. Sea of Spears (live)
2. Freya (live)
3. Night City (live)
4. The Chronomancer II: Nemesis (live)

Side B
5. He's Waiting (C Average Version)
6. Sea of Spears
7. Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin cover)
8. Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings (ZZ Top cover)
9. Codex Corvidae
10. Freya '08

Disc 3

Side A
1. Forever My Queen (Pentagram cover)
2. She (KISS cover)
3. Daughter of Dawn
4. Farstar
5. Cold Sweat
6. Cheap Sunglasses (ZZ Top cover)

Side B
7. Hammer of Heaven
8. Hexenringe
9. Seriously Mysterious (Level One Remix)
10. John the Revelator
11. Turnt to Dust
12. Serpent Weather

Трек-лист Chronology: 2006-2018:

Disc 1
1. Freya
2. Winter's Wolves
3. The Horned Goddess
4. Iron Swan
5. How Heavy This Axe
6. Fire Lances of the Ancient Hyperzephyrians
7. Maiden, Mother & Crone
8. The Black River
9. Acheron / Unearthing the Orb
10. Lawless Lands
11. The Warp Riders
12. Tears of Fire
13. The Horned Goddess (live)
14. Barael's Blade (live)
15. Lament for the Aurochs (live)
16. Iron Swan (live)

Disc 2

1. Cloak of Feathers
2. Dying Earth
3. Seven Sisters
4. Apocryphon
5. Empty Temples
6. Mist & Shadow
7. Early Snow
8. The Dreamthieves
9. Seriously Mysterious
10. Buzzards
11. Deadly Nightshade
12. Sea of Green
13. Used Future
14. Come and Gone
15. Sea of Spears (live)
16. Freya (live)
17. Night City (live)
18. The Chronomancer II: Nemesis (live)

Disc 3

1. He's Waiting (C Average Version)
2. Sea of Spears
3. Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin cover)
4. Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings (ZZ Top cover)
5. Codex Corvidae
6. Freya '08
7. Forever My Queen (Pentagram cover)
8. She (KISS cover)
9. Daughter of Dawn
10. Farstar
11. Cold Sweat
12. Cheap Sunglasses (ZZ Top cover)
13. Hammer of Heaven
14. Hexenringe
15. Seriously Mysterious (Level One Remix)
16. John the Revelator
17. Turnt to Dust
18. Serpent Weather

THE SWORD Release "Winter's Wolves" From Conquest Of Quarantine Lockdown Sessions; Video



