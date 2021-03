Музыканты AMORPHIS, AT THE GATES, AMON AMARTH, ARCH ENEMY, HATEBREED, SCORPIONS, TRIVIUM почтили память вокалиста ENTOMBED A.D.

The word legend is to small to describe LG and what he meant for me as a friend and inspiration.

Not only was he one of the best and original voices in metal, but the most kind, humble, funny and genuine person one could ever hope to meet.

I will miss you my friend!

R.I.P. ? pic.twitter.com/aUrrfTZR8T

— Johan Hegg (@AmonJohan) March 8, 2021