Spiritworld

*
Страна
Unknown?
Стиль
-
Сайт
-
Новое видео SPIRITWORLD



"Comancheria", новое видео группы SPIRITWORLD, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Pagan Rhythms", выходящего на Century Media в следующих вариантах:

- Ltd. 180g black LP + Art Print (with alternative cover artwork) - this format is only available for the 1st pressing.
- Ltd. Edition apple red LP + Art Print (with alternative cover artwork) - this format is only available for the 1st pressing. Expected to ship Spring 2022.
-  Ltd. CD Digipak
- Digital Album

Трек-лист:

"Pagan Rhythms"
"The Bringer of Light"
"Unholy Passages"
"Night Terrors"
"The Demon Storm"
"Armageddon Honkytonk & Saloon"
"Godless"
"Comancheria"
"Ritual Human Sacrifice"

